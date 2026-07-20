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Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Home Theatre System Launched in India With 150W Sound Output, Four EQ Modes

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 offers a frequency response range of 40Hz to 20kHz.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 July 2026 17:23 IST
Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Home Theatre System Launched in India With 150W Sound Output, Four EQ Modes

Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 offers a signal-to-noise ratio of 80dB

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Highlights
  • Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 5.1-channel audio system offers 150W output
  • It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The setup includes a soundbar with three 2-inch drivers
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Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 home theatre system has been launched in India. The latest 5.1-channel audio system includes a wired subwoofer, a soundbar and two satellite speakers to offer a theatre-like audio experience for users. The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 delivers 150W audio output. It has four EQ modes and offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for pairing with TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 comes with an IR remote control for adjusting volume and EQ modes.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Price in India

The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 has an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 (MRP 9,999). It is confirmed to be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Portronics India website. It can also be purchased from other leading online and offline stores. The new home theatre system is offered in a single Black shade.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Specifications, Features

The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 5.1-channel audio system offers 150W. The setup includes a soundbar with three 2-inch drivers, a 4.5-inch subwoofer, and two 2-inch satellite speakers. The soundbar features onboard controls for quick access to playback and volume. The satellite speakers can be positioned alongside the TV setup.

Connectivity options available in the soundbar include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB Type-A and AUX. It allows users to access multiple sound modes with a frequency response range of 40Hz to 20kHz.

The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 offers a signal-to-noise ratio of 80dB. It can be connected to a smart TV, gaming console, laptop or smartphone for wireless streaming and wired connectivity. It has four dedicated EQ modes: Music, Movie, News and Night, and users can customise the audio output based on the content.

The soundbar of the Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 measures 410x100.5x65mm, while the subwoofer measures 182x182x248mm. Each satellite speaker measures 150x 104.7x 62mm. The satellite speakers are connected via five-meter cables.

The retail box of the Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 includes the soundbar, subwoofer, two satellite speakers, a remote control, wall-mounting accessories, and a user manual. The remote has controls for volume, playback, input selection, and EQ modes.

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Further reading: Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2, Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Price in India, Portronics, Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Portronics Pure Sound Pro X2 Home Theatre System Launched in India With 150W Sound Output, Four EQ Modes
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