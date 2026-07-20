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  • Honor X7e Plus 5G Launched With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, 8,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor X7e Plus 5G Launched With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, 8,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor X7e Plus 5G features a dedicated side button that lets users launch commands and apps instantly with a single press.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 July 2026 12:36 IST
Honor X7e Plus 5G Launched With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, 8,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X7e Plus 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

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Highlights
  • Honor X7e Plus 5G features a 6.87-inch display
  • It has IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance.
  • Honor X7e Plus 5G runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16
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Honor X7e Plus 5G has been launched in select global markets. The latest Honor X series smartphone is offered in three colour options and runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset. It ships with MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16. The smartphone is also equipped with an 8,100mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging. The Honor X7e Plus 5G features a 6.87-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new smartphone has a dedicated AI button for accessing AI features.

Honor X7e Plus 5G Price in India

Honor website does not include the price details of the Honor X7e Plus 5G, but it is available in retail stores in Qatar with a price tag of QAR 999 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and QAR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available in Desert Gold, Velvet Black, and Meteor Silver colour options.

Honor X7e Plus 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor X7e Plus 5G runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and features a 6.87-inch HD+(720x1,592 pixels) TFT LCD panel with 85 percent NTSC colour gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is touted to deliver up to 1,020 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. The display supports Eye Comfort and Dynamic Dimming technologies.

The Honor X7e Plus 5G is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset and Adreno 613 GPU. The handset is also equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device features a dedicated side button that lets users launch commands and apps instantly with a single press. It offers several AI features, including AI Memory, Circle to Search, AI Eraser, and AI Summary.

For optics, the Honor X7e Plus 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture alongside an auxiliary lens (f/3.0). It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options available on the Honor X7e Plus 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a compass, a gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance.

The Honor X7e Plus 5G has an 8,100mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It measures 168.3x78.54x8.30mm and weighs 216.5 grams.

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Further reading: Honor X7e Plus 5G, Honor X7e Plus 5G Price, Honor X7e Plus 5G Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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