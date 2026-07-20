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Google Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Android Backup Storage Policy Update

The emails are also said to estimate how much additional storage each user's existing Android backup is expected to consume.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 July 2026 19:29 IST
Google Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Android Backup Storage Policy Update

Photo Credit: Google

Google One will reportedly show Android backup storage

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Highlights
  • Android backups will reportedly soon count towards storage
  • Google will likely now gives users 45 days' notice
  • Backup emails are said to estimate additional storage usage
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Google has reportedly begun notifying Android users of an upcoming change that will affect how device backups count toward their Google Account storage. The company is said to send emails about 45 days before the revised policy takes effect, giving users time to prepare. Once the update is applied, Android backup data previously excluded from storage calculations will begin to use available Google Account space. Google is also introducing new backup controls that will allow users to choose what information is included in future backups.

Android Backups Will Soon Use Google Account Storage Space

According to a report by Android Authority, Google has begun sending emails to Android users explaining the upcoming storage policy update and its impact. The notification outlines the changes that will take effect after the 45-day notice period and highlights new options for managing Android backups.

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Once the policy takes effect, Android device backups will reportedly count towards a user's Google Account storage quota. Backup data, such as SMS messages, call history, device settings, app settings, and other information, will begin using the available storage space.

Devices will no longer create new automatic backups if an account exceeds its storage limit, and users will need to free up space or subscribe to a larger Google storage plan before backups can resume, the report added.

The emails also estimate how much additional storage each user's existing Android backup is expected to consume. In the example cited in the report, the increase was approximately 30MB. Earlier findings suggested that the average backup size would grow by about 40MB, indicating that the change is unlikely to have a significant impact on most users.

Google is also said to be expanding backup settings for devices running Android 9 and newer versions. Users will be able to choose which apps and data categories are included in future backups. This will let them exclude selected apps or information from being backed up and restored on another device.

Users can reportedly check how much storage Android backups occupy through the Google One storage manager. From there, they can free up storage, purchase additional cloud storage, or turn off Android backups if required.

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Further reading: Google, Android, Google Account, Google One, Android backup
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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