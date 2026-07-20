Samsung is hosting a 'Back to School' sale in India with student-exclusive offers across select Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The Smart Monitor M8, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Buds 4 series are also confirmed to be available with student-exclusive deals. The campaign offers bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and upgrade benefits across Samsung's flagship smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, wearables, and accessories integrated with Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Offers Student Discounts on Select Devices

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Smart Monitor M8, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Buds 4 series are listed with discounts in the ‘Back to School' campaign. As part of it, students can purchase the standard Galaxy S26 starting at Rs. 3,917 per month. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is confirmed to be available from Rs. 5,958 per month. Students can also avail an additional 7 percent discount on the purchase price.

Students purchasing the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can avail benefits of up to Rs. 5,000 using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. This will bring down the effective price of the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra to Rs. 1,73,990 and Rs. 1,17,999, respectively. Samsung says students can avail an additional discount of up to 10 percent on laptops and tablets.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 is confirmed to be available with benefits of up to Rs. 3,000 on select bank cards, lowering its effective price to Rs. 46,699, along with student discounts of up to 10 percent.

Samsung claims that through its Galaxy Forever programme, customers can buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26+ by paying 50 percent of the device's cost over 12 no-cost EMIs via a credit card or Samsung Finance+. At the end of one year, users can either upgrade to Samsung's next flagship by returning their existing device under an assured 50 Percent buyback programme, or pay the remaining 50 percent in the 13th month to keep their existing device.

The programme also includes Samsung Care+ worth Rs. 13,999 for 13 months, with protection against accidental and liquid damage.

Students can also avail discounts on Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Buds 4 series, and select Galaxy accessories. Students can avail these offers through Samsung's Student+ Programme by registering with their Institute email ID. They can also verify their student status through UNiDAYS.