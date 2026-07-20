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  • Samsung's 'Back to School' Sale Brings Discounts on Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and More

Samsung's 'Back to School' Sale Brings Discounts on Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and More

Students purchasing the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra using HDFC Bank cards will get up to Rs. 5,000 discount.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 July 2026 18:22 IST
Samsung's 'Back to School' Sale Brings Discounts on Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Students can avail discount of up to 10 percent on Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

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Highlights
  • Samsung launches Back to School sale in India
  • The Galaxy Book 6 Pro is available for Rs. 1,73,990 in the sale
  • Students can avail discounts on Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Buds 4 series
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Samsung is hosting a 'Back to School' sale in India with student-exclusive offers across select Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The Smart Monitor M8, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Buds 4 series are also confirmed to be available with student-exclusive deals. The campaign offers bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and upgrade benefits across Samsung's flagship smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, wearables, and accessories integrated with Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Offers Student Discounts on Select Devices

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Smart Monitor M8, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Buds 4 series are listed with discounts in the ‘Back to School' campaign. As part of it, students can purchase the standard Galaxy S26 starting at Rs. 3,917 per month. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is confirmed to be available from Rs. 5,958 per month. Students can also avail an additional 7 percent discount on the purchase price.

Students purchasing the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can avail benefits of up to Rs. 5,000 using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. This will bring down the effective price of the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra to Rs. 1,73,990 and Rs. 1,17,999, respectively. Samsung says students can avail an additional discount of up to 10 percent on laptops and tablets.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 is confirmed to be available with benefits of up to Rs. 3,000 on select bank cards, lowering its effective price to Rs. 46,699, along with student discounts of up to 10 percent.

Samsung claims that through its  Galaxy Forever programme, customers can buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26+ by paying 50 percent of the device's cost over 12 no-cost EMIs via a credit card or Samsung Finance+. At the end of one year, users can either upgrade to Samsung's next flagship by returning their existing device under an assured 50 Percent buyback programme, or pay the remaining 50 percent in the 13th month to keep their existing device.

The programme also includes Samsung Care+ worth Rs. 13,999 for 13 months, with protection against accidental and liquid damage.

Students can also avail discounts on Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Buds 4 series, and select Galaxy accessories. Students can avail these offers through Samsung's Student+ Programme by registering with their Institute email ID. They can also verify their student status through UNiDAYS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Vibrant and bright display
  • Premium Design
  • Comfortable silicon straps
  • Accurate heart rate tracking
  • Built-in Google Gemini
  • AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Slow charging speed
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm) review
Strap Colour Graphite, Silver
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Display Type Super AMOLED
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Solid design
  • Handles most everyday work tasks comfortably
  • Speakers are loud enough
  • Bad
  • Have seen a better keyboard on Galaxy Book Series laptops
  • Expensive
  • Gets warm during continuous usage
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro review
Display size 14.00-inch
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.24 kg
Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Back to School Sale, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Samsung's 'Back to School' Sale Brings Discounts on Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and More
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