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Oppo A7 Pro Max Tipped to Feature 10,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, and More

The leak indicates that the Oppo A7 Pro Max could pack a single-cell 10,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 20 July 2026 15:42 IST
Oppo A7 Pro Max Tipped to Feature 10,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC, and More

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in September 2025

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Highlights
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max could use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset
  • The handset may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display
  • The Oppo A7 Pro Max may measure just 8.47mm in thickness
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Oppo could be preparing to introduce a new smartphone with one of the largest batteries seen in its A series. A fresh leak has revealed the key specifications of the rumoured Oppo A7 Pro Max, suggesting it may arrive with a 10,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, and a high-refresh-rate OLED display. The handset is also tipped to feature 80W fast charging while maintaining a relatively slim profile. Oppo has not yet confirmed the existence of the smartphone.

Oppo A7 Pro Max May Pack a 10,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims on Weibo that Oppo is developing what could become the first smartphone in Oppo's "Green series" to use a 10,000mAh battery. The leak suggests that the Oppo A7 Pro Max could feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, which was introduced earlier this year. For photography, the handset is expected to carry a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It may also house a 50-megapixel selfie camera for photos and video calls.

The leak indicates that the Oppo A7 Pro Max could pack a single-cell 10,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The handset is still said to measure only 8.47mm thick and weigh about 226g.

The latest leak suggests that Oppo may continue expanding the A series after introducing several A6 models across different markets. The company launched the Oppo A6 Pro in China in September last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging.

The Oppo A6 Pro also features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

OPPO A6 Pro

OPPO A6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo A7 Pro Max, Oppo A7 Pro Max Battery, Oppo A7 Pro Max Feature, Oppo Green Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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