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Google's Fitbit Air Spotted on Amazon India Ahead of Official Launch

Fitbit Air, launched in the US in May, relies on the Google Health app on a paired smartphone to display health and activity insights collected throughout the day.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 July 2026 19:31 IST
Google's Fitbit Air Spotted on Amazon India Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Google is likely to bundle a Health Premium trial

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Highlights
  • Amazon listing hints at Fitbit Air India launch
  • Fitbit Air tracks heart rate and sleep
  • Google Health Coach uses Gemini-powered AI
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Google's Fitbit Air appears to be on track for an India launch after the wearable surfaced on Amazon India. The device made its debut in the US in May this year as Google's newest Fitbit-branded health tracker with a screenless design focused on round-the-clock fitness monitoring. While the company has not announced when it will arrive in India, the listing reveals that the wearable could be introduced in the country soon and offers an early look at what buyers can expect.

Google Fitbit Air Could Launch in India Soon

An Amazon India listing has revealed key details about the Fitbit Air ahead of its official launch in India. The product page lists the wearable as a screenless activity tracker that works with Android and iOS smartphones. It also mentions fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and personalised AI-powered coaching among its features. The listing further claims that the tracker can deliver up to seven days of battery life.

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The Amazon listing shows the Fitbit Air in a Lavender colour option and says the retail package includes the activity tracker. It also notes that buyers will receive a three-month trial of Google Health Premium. In addition, the listing highlights Google Health Coach, which uses Gemini-powered artificial intelligence to provide personalised health and wellness recommendations.

Currently, Amazon has marked the device as unavailable and says it does not know when it will be back in stock, although the listing suggests that the Fitbit Air could launch in India soon.

Notably, Google unveiled the Fitbit Air in the US in May. The screenless fitness tracker relies on the Google Health app on a paired smartphone to display health and activity insights collected throughout the day. Its health-tracking features include continuous heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm monitoring with AFib alerts, blood oxygen saturation tracking, resting heart rate measurement, heart rate variability tracking, sleep stage analysis, and sleep duration monitoring.

For fitness tracking, the Fitbit Air can automatically detect and record workouts and allow users to log exercise sessions manually or access guided workouts through Google Health Coach. The wearable supports interchangeable bands, including the recycled Performance Loop Band, the sweat-resistant Active Band and the Elevated Modern Band. Google says it can deliver up to one week of battery life on a single charge, while a five-minute charge is claimed to provide enough power for up to a full day of use.

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Further reading: Google, Fitbit Air, Fitbit, Google Health Coach, Google Health Premium
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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