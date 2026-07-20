Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000mAh 67W with a built-in USB Type-C cable will launch in India soon. The upcoming charging accessory is confirmed to offer 67W fast charging and a digital display for battery information. Xiaomi has not yet shared the complete specifications of the Indian model, but it is expected to closely match the globally available Xiaomi 67W Power Bank 20000 with Integrated Cable. The company is expected to announce its price and availability details at launch.

Xiaomi Confirms Power Bank 5i 20000mAh 67W India Launch

Xiaomi has announced on a dedicated India landing page that the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000mAh 67W will debut in the country on July 23. An Amazon microsite for the accessory has also gone live ahead of the launch, confirming that it will be available through the e-commerce platform after it is introduced. Xiaomi is also expected to sell the power bank via its official website and offline retail stores.

While Xiaomi has not published the full specification sheet for the Indian variant, the product appears to correspond to the globally available Xiaomi 67W Power Bank 20000 with Integrated Cable. If both models share the same hardware, the Indian variant is expected to include a built-in USB Type-C cable that also functions as a carrying strap and a digital display that shows the remaining battery level, charging status, and low-current mode.

The global variant of the Xiaomi Power Bank supports up to 67W output through both the integrated USB Type-C cable and the dedicated USB Type-C port. It also accepts up to 65W input, allowing the power bank to recharge in around two and a half hours when used with a compatible charger.

It offers three charging outputs comprising the built-in USB Type-C cable, a dedicated USB Type-C port, and a USB Type-A port. The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i is said to be able to charge up to three devices simultaneously, while the combined output is rated at 5V and 3A. It also includes a low-current charging mode for accessories such as wireless earbuds and smart bands. The mode works automatically through the USB Type-C port and can also be activated for the USB Type-A port by pressing the power button twice.

The global model is equipped with dual NTC temperature sensors and nine layers of circuit protection. It has a rated energy of 74.37Wh, which is below the 100Wh limit generally permitted for carry-on baggage on commercial flights.

According to Xiaomi's global specifications, the power bank uses lithium-ion battery cells and has a rated capacity of 12,000mAh at 5V and 3A. Both the integrated USB Type-C cable and the USB Type-C port support up to 65W input. The integrated cable and USB Type-C port can each deliver up to 67W output, while the USB Type-A port supports outputs of up to 12V at 1.67A, depending on the charging protocol. The global variant measures 140 x 72 x 31.2mm and weighs 415g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.