How to Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android and iOS

WhatsApp's "Delete for Everyone" feature allows users to remove sent messages within a certain timeframe, helping to correct mistakes or retract unwanted content. However, this often leaves recipients curious about what was deleted. Whether it's a personal message or something important, there are ways to retrieve these messages. This guide offers step-by-step methods for both Android and iOS users to view deleted WhatsApp messages using features like notification history, chat backups, and third-party apps.

How to See Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android

There are many ways to delete messages on Android. The operating system provides both integrated options on WhatsApp as well as through third-party apps. Check below to see all the ways you can check the deleted messages on WhatsApp.

Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages via Notification History

Android devices running version 11 and above include a Notification History feature. This tool keeps a log of all notifications received, making it a straightforward way to access deleted WhatsApp messages.

Steps to Enable Notification History:

Open Settings on your Android phone. Go to Notifications and select Advanced Settings (this may vary by device). Tap Notification History and toggle it on. Once enabled, your phone will log incoming WhatsApp messages, even if they are deleted. To view them: Return to Settings > Notifications > Notification History and scroll through the recorded messages.

This feature is free, built into your device, and doesn't require third-party apps. However, it has limitations; it only logs messages if the notification was received, meaning muted chats won't appear.

Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages via WhatsApp Chat Backup

WhatsApp provides a Chat Backup feature, allowing you to restore deleted messages if a backup was created before deletion. Backups can be made manually or automatically on a daily, weekly, or monthly schedule.

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup. Ensure the backup frequency is set to daily or an appropriate interval. Go to your device's settings, find WhatsApp and uninstall it. Download and install WhatsApp from the Google Play Store. Open WhatsApp, verify your phone number, and tap Restore when prompted to retrieve chats from the backup.

This method works well if the deleted messages are part of the last backup. However, new messages received after the backup and before deletion will not be restored.

Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages via Third-Party Apps

Third-party apps like Notisave are designed to save notifications and can help access deleted WhatsApp messages. These apps monitor and store incoming notifications, including those that have been deleted.

Download and install the third-party app from the Google Play Store. Launch the app and grant it permission to access notifications and storage. Open Notisave whenever you want to view deleted messages from WhatsApp.

Note: The steps and access permission may vary depending on the app you are using. You can follow the prompts/steps given in the app to navigate it easily.

These apps are easy to use but come with privacy concerns. Always read the app's privacy policy and download only from reputable sources. They cannot retrieve media files or messages that were not delivered as notifications.

How to See Deleted WhatsApp Messages on iOS

Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages via WhatsApp iCloud Backup

For iPhone users, WhatsApp offers iCloud backup integration, making it possible to restore deleted messages.

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup. Check the date and time of the last backup to ensure it contains the deleted messages. Press and hold the WhatsApp app icon, then tap Delete App. Download WhatsApp from the App Store. Open WhatsApp, verify your phone number, and follow the prompts to restore chats from iCloud.

This method is reliable for retrieving deleted messages if a backup exists. However, restoring from iCloud replaces current chats with the backup data.

Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages via iTunes Backup

If you back up your iPhone regularly using iTunes, you can restore deleted WhatsApp messages by rolling back to an earlier backup.

Steps to Use iTunes Backup:

Connect your iPhone to a Mac or PC. Open iTunes or Finder on macOS Catalina Select your device from the sidebar. Click Restore Backup and select the backup file containing the deleted messages. Wait for the process to complete.

While effective, this method restores all app data, meaning any new data after the backup will be lost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How to check WhatsApp deleted messages without a backup?

On Android, use the Notification History feature or a third-party app like Notisave. These methods log notifications, allowing you to view deleted messages without needing a backup.

Can I restore a deleted message on WhatsApp?

Yes, but only if the message was included in a previous backup. Restoring messages requires uninstalling and reinstalling WhatsApp, followed by restoring from a backup on iCloud, Google Drive, or iTunes.

Is it safe to use third-party apps to read deleted messages on WhatsApp?

While apps like Notisave are popular, they require access to sensitive data like notifications and storage. Use these apps cautiously, download them from reputable sources, and read their privacy policies before granting permissions.

Can I retrieve media files along with deleted WhatsApp messages using notification history apps?

No, notification history apps only log text notifications. To recover deleted media, rely on backups stored on Google Drive, iCloud, or local storage.