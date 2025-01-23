Technology News
NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras

NASA's 2025 rocket missions aim to uncover aurora mysteries, focusing on flickering, pulsations, and black patches.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2025 20:00 IST
NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA launches rockets to investigate aurora flickers, pulsations, and dark patches

  • NASA rockets to study auroral pulsations and flickers in Alaska
  • GIRAFF mission examines fast-pulsating and flickering auroras
  • Black auroras linked to electron reversals explored by new mission
Two NASA rocket missions are set to explore the mysteries of auroras, aiming to uncover why they flicker, pulsate, or feature dark patches. These rockets, part of NASA's effort to understand Earth's space environment, will launch from Poker Flat Research Range in Fairbanks, Alaska, starting January 21, 2025. The findings could contribute to protecting astronauts and spacecraft from the impacts of space weather, as auroras are closely tied to the planet's magnetosphere and charged particles from space.

GIRAFF Mission to Investigate Pulsating Auroras

According to the Ground Imaging to Rocket Investigation of Auroral Fast Features (GIRAFF) mission, two rockets equipped with identical instruments will target specific aurora subtypes. One rocket will focus on fast-pulsating auroras, flashing a few times per second, while the other will study flickering auroras, which blink up to 15 times per second. As reported by an official press release by NASA, as per Robert Michell, a space physicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and principal investigator of the GIRAFF mission, the data collected will analyse energy levels, electron quantities, and arrival times to determine the mechanisms driving these phenomena.

Black Aurora Phenomenon to Be Explored

The Black and Diffuse Aurora Science Surveyor mission, led by Marilia Samara, also of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, will study "black auroras," where dark patches appear within auroral displays. These areas are suspected to form due to a reversal in electron streams, causing electrons to escape rather than collide with atmospheric particles. According to Samara, distinguishing genuine black auroras requires detecting outgoing electrons, making the rocket's instruments crucial for the study.

Challenges in Targeting Dynamic Auroras

Timing the launches precisely to intercept moving auroras presents a significant challenge. Ground-based cameras at the launch site and in Venetie, Alaska, will monitor auroral movements to predict their trajectories. Both mission teams rely heavily on experience and intuition to ensure success, highlighting the complexity of studying these fleeting natural light displays.

 

Auroras, NASA Missions, Space Weather, Pulsating Auroras, Black Auroras
Finland is Now the 53rd Member of the Artemis Accords for Lunar Exploration
OPPO Reno13 Series: Strengthening the Reno Legacy with Innovation and Excellence

NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras
