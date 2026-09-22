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Googlebook Laptops Announced With Gemini Intelligence, Android Integration: Price, Features

The combination of Android’s technology stack and ChromeOS’s desktop foundations allows the laptops to work more closely with Android phones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2026 09:13 IST
Googlebook Laptops Announced With Gemini Intelligence, Android Integration: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google has partnered with several brands for the Googlebook

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Highlights
  • Googlebook laptops come at a starting price of $899 in the US
  • Devices offer displays up to 2.8K OLED and NPUs over 45 TOPS
  • Hardware partners include Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo
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Google on Monday announced Googlebook as a new class of laptops that combine Android's technology stack with the desktop experience of ChromeOS. According to the Mountain View-based tech giant, these devices are built around Gemini Intelligence and are designed to work closely with Android smartphones. Googlebook laptops from partners like Acer, Asus, Dell, and more feature up to 2.8K OLED displays, dedicated NPUs, premium materials, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Googlebook Price, Availability

Googlebook laptops start at $899 (roughly Rs. 86,000). The initial lineup includes devices from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Google says each manufacturer will offer its own hardware configuration.

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Pre-orders are now open through the Google Store, Best Buy, and select retailers. The laptops will go on sale starting October 4 in the US, followed by availability in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia from October 5. Details about its India availability remain under wraps.

Google is bundling 12 months of Google AI Pro with every Googlebook purchase. The subscription includes 5TB of cloud storage and access to Gemini Advanced tools. Buyers also get three months of YouTube Premium, Adobe Photoshop, and other bundled benefits.

Googlebook Features, Specifications

In a blog post, Google said that the combination of Android's technology stack and ChromeOS's desktop foundations allows the laptops to work more closely with Android smartphones, including during initial setup and when moving between devices.

During setup, users can transfer settings, saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks, and messages from their Android smartphone, with Google saying the process uses end-to-end encryption. The Continue On feature lets users pick up tasks started on their phone from the laptop. For instance, a project started in BandLab on a smartphone can be continued from the Googlebook taskbar.

The Files app can also provide access to files and photos stored on the connected phone, while Cast My Apps allows users to stream and interact with smartphone apps in a desktop window.

There are also several Gemini features built in. For instance, Magic Pointer lets users move the cursor to bring Gemini's capabilities directly to content displayed on the screen. Users can ask it to perform tasks such as organising a calendar or translating text. Rambler, positioned next to the Quick Insert key, is claimed to turn spoken thoughts into formatted text. Google says it can organise notes, action items and other spoken content into headers, checklists and takeaways, including when multiple languages are used.

Create My Widget allows users to describe a widget in natural language, after which the system generates a custom widget that provides relevant information throughout the day.

Googlebook also supports extensions and provides access to Android apps through the Play Store. The platform supports creative apps including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, and CapCut. Users can also access streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max, including offline viewing where supported. For gaming, Googlebook supports Android games. It also includes Antigravity, described as an AI agent development platform for building, testing, and deploying apps.

As per the company, Googlebook uses the same security architecture as ChromeOS, including Google's Titan hardware root of trust, a defence-in-depth architecture, and on-device malware detection. The laptops also feature what Google describes as a first for the laptop category: a Level 5 security-certified pKVM hypervisor. It enables an isolated Linux environment with full terminal access, allowing users to run Linux development tools, access code repositories, and execute autonomous agents.

The Googlebook laptops are available with premium materials including aluminium, magnesium alloy, and carbon fibre. Depending on the model, users can get touchscreens with resolutions of up to 2.8K and OLED panels, along with haptic glass trackpads and backlit keyboards.

Under the hood, Googlebook laptops are powered by high-end Intel and Qualcomm processors, paired with dedicated NPUs capable of delivering more than 45 TOPS of AI performance. Google claims up to 14 hours of battery life.

The company is also bringing back its Glowbar, positioned on the exterior of the laptop. It lights up when the device starts, displays battery charge levels, and can show animations when users interact with Gemini.

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Further reading: Googlebook, Googlebook Price, Googlebook Specifications, Googlebook Features, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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