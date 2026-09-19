WhatsApp also lets you disable auto-download for group chats
You can also reset auto-download settings from profile settings
The ability is available for WhatsApp’s Android and iOS users
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WhatsApp offers many quality-of-life features to users, regardless of the platform. However, if you are not mindful, these functionalities can turn out to be more annoying than useful. For reference, WhatsApp offers the auto-download functionality for photos, videos, audio files, and documents. However, auto-downloading media files can fill up the storage on your device quickly if you are part of many groups or if you receive multiple files via individual chats daily. This forces you to delete the unwanted files individually once they have been automatically downloaded. However, you can choose to turn off auto-download on WhatsApp.
If you are wondering how you can stop WhatsApp from automatically downloading photos, videos, audio files, and documents, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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