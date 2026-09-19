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How to Stop WhatsApp From Automatically Downloading Photos and Videos: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp also lets users stop auto-downloading photos, videos, audio files, and documents.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 September 2026 10:00 IST
How to Stop WhatsApp From Automatically Downloading Photos and Videos: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

Here's how you can disable WhatsApp's auto-download for photos and videos

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp also lets you disable auto-download for group chats
  • You can also reset auto-download settings from profile settings
  • The ability is available for WhatsApp’s Android and iOS users
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WhatsApp offers many quality-of-life features to users, regardless of the platform. However, if you are not mindful, these functionalities can turn out to be more annoying than useful. For reference, WhatsApp offers the auto-download functionality for photos, videos, audio files, and documents. However, auto-downloading media files can fill up the storage on your device quickly if you are part of many groups or if you receive multiple files via individual chats daily. This forces you to delete the unwanted files individually once they have been automatically downloaded. However, you can choose to turn off auto-download on WhatsApp.

If you are wondering how you can stop WhatsApp from automatically downloading photos, videos, audio files, and documents, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you.

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How to Stop WhatsApp From Automatically Downloading Photos and Videos From All Chats and Groups

  1. Open WhatsApp on your device.
  2. Go to your profile by tapping on your profile picture appearing in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  3. Now, scroll down to the WhatsApp settings menu to turn off auto-download for media files.
  4. Here, click on the Storage and data button to change the settings.
  5. Then, scroll down to the bottom of the screen.
  6. Here, under the Media auto-download menu, you can disable auto-download for each type of file.
  7. To stop WhatsApp from auto-downloading images, tap on the Photos button.
  8. If you want to completely stop auto-download, you can select Never by tapping on it.
  9. Alternatively, you can tap on Wi-Fi to auto-download photos only when connected to Wi-Fi.
  10. You can repeat these steps to turn off the auto-download feature for Audio files, Videos, and Documents, based on your preference and needs
  11. Moreover, you can "Reset auto-download settings" by tapping on the button at the bottom of the screen.

How to Stop WhatsApp From Automatically Downloading Photos From Specific Chats and Groups

  1. Open WhatsApp on your device.
  2. Now, open the group chat or individual chat you want to stop the app from automatically saving photos to your phone.
  3. Then, tap on the contact or group name to open their profile.
  4. Here, you must scroll down till you see the Save to Photos menu.
  5. Now, tap on the Save to Photos button > set the option to Default (Off) or Never.

FAQs

1. Can I stop WhatsApp from automatically downloading photos and videos?

Yes, you can stop WhatsApp from automatically downloading photos and videos by turning off the feature for individual files in the settings menu.

2. How can I revert to the default auto-download settings on WhatsApp?

You can set the auto-download settings to default on WhatsApp by going to the Storage settings and tapping the reset button.

3. Can I turn off auto-download for specific WhatsApp group chats?

Yes, WhatsApp lets you turn off auto-download for specific WhatsApp group chats from the Chats page.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Auto Download, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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