WhatsApp offers many quality-of-life features to users, regardless of the platform. However, if you are not mindful, these functionalities can turn out to be more annoying than useful. For reference, WhatsApp offers the auto-download functionality for photos, videos, audio files, and documents. However, auto-downloading media files can fill up the storage on your device quickly if you are part of many groups or if you receive multiple files via individual chats daily. This forces you to delete the unwanted files individually once they have been automatically downloaded. However, you can choose to turn off auto-download on WhatsApp.

If you are wondering how you can stop WhatsApp from automatically downloading photos, videos, audio files, and documents, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you.

How to Stop WhatsApp From Automatically Downloading Photos and Videos From All Chats and Groups

Open WhatsApp on your device. Go to your profile by tapping on your profile picture appearing in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Now, scroll down to the WhatsApp settings menu to turn off auto-download for media files. Here, click on the Storage and data button to change the settings. Then, scroll down to the bottom of the screen. Here, under the Media auto-download menu, you can disable auto-download for each type of file. To stop WhatsApp from auto-downloading images, tap on the Photos button. If you want to completely stop auto-download, you can select Never by tapping on it. Alternatively, you can tap on Wi-Fi to auto-download photos only when connected to Wi-Fi. You can repeat these steps to turn off the auto-download feature for Audio files, Videos, and Documents, based on your preference and needs Moreover, you can "Reset auto-download settings" by tapping on the button at the bottom of the screen.

How to Stop WhatsApp From Automatically Downloading Photos From Specific Chats and Groups

Open WhatsApp on your device. Now, open the group chat or individual chat you want to stop the app from automatically saving photos to your phone. Then, tap on the contact or group name to open their profile. Here, you must scroll down till you see the Save to Photos menu. Now, tap on the Save to Photos button > set the option to Default (Off) or Never.

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