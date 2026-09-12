How to Factory Reset an Android Phone Safely: A Step-by-Step Guide

Smartphones can often run into various kinds of software issues. Moreover, the saved cache and other bottlenecks can build up over a long period of usage, causing your Android handset to slow down. If such issues are persistent and temporary fixes stop working eventually, it is advised that you factory reset your Android phone. On top of this, before you sell your smartphone, you must factory reset it to delete all the personal data and other identifiable information. Android users can easily factory reset their device via two methods. They can either enter recovery mode and reset their phone or initiate the process from the Settings menu.

If you are wondering how you can factory reset your Android smartphone for any of the above-mentioned reasons, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for you to help you with the same. However, before you proceed, make sure that you have backed up all your contacts and other locally saved data to your Google account or to an external hard drive.

How to Factory Reset an Android Phone From the Settings Menu

Unlock your Android phone. Open the Settings menu. Scroll down to the System settings menu. Now, tap on the Reset options button, appearing at the bottom of the screen. Here, you must click on the Erase all data (factory reset) button. Now, tap on the Erase all data button, appearing in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Now, you must enter your phone's PIN to confirm that you want to Factory Reset your handset. After a few seconds, your Android phone will start restarting to erase all data.

How to Factory Reset an Android Phone via Recovery Mode

Turn off your Android phone. Now, to enter recovery mode, press and hold the power and volume down buttons for 5 seconds till the fastboot menu appears. Here, use the volume up and down keys to navigate to the Recovery Mode option. Now, press the power button to confirm your choice. Wait for the new screen to appear with the text “No command”. Here, press and hold the Power button, then quickly press and release the Volume Up button to open the recovery menu. Then, press and hold the Power button again and, while pressing it, press and release the Volume Up button. Now, you must use the volume buttons to navigate to the Wipe data or Factory reset option > press the Power button to select it. Wait for a few seconds, and your Android phone should start rebooting and factory reset.

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