How to Factory Reset an Android Phone Safely: A Step-by-Step Guide

A factory reset erases all the data from your phone
You must back up your phone before a factory reset
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Smartphones can often run into various kinds of software issues. Moreover, the saved cache and other bottlenecks can build up over a long period of usage, causing your Android handset to slow down. If such issues are persistent and temporary fixes stop working eventually, it is advised that you factory reset your Android phone. On top of this, before you sell your smartphone, you must factory reset it to delete all the personal data and other identifiable information. Android users can easily factory reset their device via two methods. They can either enter recovery mode and reset their phone or initiate the process from the Settings menu.
If you are wondering how you can factory reset your Android smartphone for any of the above-mentioned reasons, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for you to help you with the same. However, before you proceed, make sure that you have backed up all your contacts and other locally saved data to your Google account or to an external hard drive.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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