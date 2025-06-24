Apple recently released the iOS 26 Beta 2 update for iPhone with several new improvements and bug fixes in tow. However, the update is said to have included more than just performance tweaks. According to a report, code within the update contains a reference to the screen resolution of an unreleased iPhone model believed to be the iPhone 17 Air. This new device is expected to slot between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Apple's upcoming lineup.

iPhone 17 Air Screen Resolution

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iOS 26 Beta 2 update includes a new asset for the Clownfish wallpaper. The code reportedly reveals that it is aimed at a device with a resolution of 420 x 912 points, which translates into a 1,260 x 2,736 pixels display resolution in the 3x retina mode.

However, no device in Apple's current lineup has the aforementioned resolution. It appears to be for a handset with a larger screen than the iPhone 16 Pro but smaller than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Thus, it is said to be for an iPhone which is placed between the two models. This is speculated to be the iPhone 17 Air which may replace the existing Plus iPhone model in the flagship series. It is expected to have a 6.6-inch screen which is in line with the leaked display resolution.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The purported iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone in Apple's lineup, coming in around 6.25mm. It may feature a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Reports suggest that the handset will miss out on the ProMotion screen of the Pro iPhone models.

In the camera department, the iPhone 17 Air may sport a single 48-megapixel rear camera, similar to the recently released iPhone 16e. It is likely to be powered by the A19 chipset under the hood, with support for Apple Intelligence features. The handset could get Dynamic Island, although Apple is also rumoured to be testing in-display Face ID technology which may help trim it down.

In terms of features, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with MagSafe charging, a Camera Control button, an Action button, and Apple's C1 modem.