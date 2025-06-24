Technology News
English Edition

iOS 26 Beta 2 Code Reportedly Provides First Confirmation of iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone in Apple's lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 17:26 IST
iOS 26 Beta 2 Code Reportedly Provides First Confirmation of iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to debut with a 6.6-inch screen, replacing the Plus iPhone model

Highlights
  • References to iPhone 17 Air were spotted in iOS 26 Beta 2's code
  • The phone could debut with a 1,260 x 2,736 pixels screen resolution
  • It is speculated to be introduced with the iPhone 17 Air later this year
Advertisement

Apple recently released the iOS 26 Beta 2 update for iPhone with several new improvements and bug fixes in tow. However, the update is said to have included more than just performance tweaks. According to a report, code within the update contains a reference to the screen resolution of an unreleased iPhone model believed to be the iPhone 17 Air. This new device is expected to slot between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Apple's upcoming lineup.

iPhone 17 Air Screen Resolution

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iOS 26 Beta 2 update includes a new asset for the Clownfish wallpaper. The code reportedly reveals that it is aimed at a device with a resolution of 420 x 912 points, which translates into a 1,260 x 2,736 pixels display resolution in the 3x retina mode.

However, no device in Apple's current lineup has the aforementioned resolution. It appears to be for a handset with a larger screen than the iPhone 16 Pro but smaller than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Thus, it is said to be for an iPhone which is placed between the two models. This is speculated to be the iPhone 17 Air which may replace the existing Plus iPhone model in the flagship series. It is expected to have a 6.6-inch screen which is in line with the leaked display resolution.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The purported iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone in Apple's lineup, coming in around 6.25mm. It may feature a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Reports suggest that the handset will miss out on the ProMotion screen of the Pro iPhone models.

In the camera department, the iPhone 17 Air may sport a single 48-megapixel rear camera, similar to the recently released iPhone 16e. It is likely to be powered by the A19 chipset under the hood, with support for Apple Intelligence features. The handset could get Dynamic Island, although Apple is also rumoured to be testing in-display Face ID technology which may help trim it down.

In terms of features, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with MagSafe charging, a Camera Control button, an Action button, and Apple's C1 modem.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air Specifications, iPhone 17, Apple, iOS 26, iOS 26 Beta 2
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme GT 8 Pro Tipped to Sport an Anti-Glare Screen With 2K Resolution

Related Stories

iOS 26 Beta 2 Code Reportedly Provides First Confirmation of iPhone 17 Air
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Poco F7 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Price and Features
  3. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Vivo T4 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 2 Update for iPhone With These New Features
  7. JBL Tune Beam 2 Review: Punchy Sound Meets Powerful ANC
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates Announced: Check Upcoming Discounts
  9. Axiom Mission 4 Faces Delay Again; NASA Reschedules Launch for June 25
  10. Panchayat Season 4 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad SE India Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Launch Alongside Reno 14 Series
  2. Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for Upcoming Galaxy Z Foldables in India
  3. Asus ROG Strix G16, TUF Gaming F16 Refreshed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPUs: Price, Specifications
  4. Poco F7 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Expands AI Mode in Search to India, Adds Support for Voice and Image Inputs
  6. iOS 26 Beta 2 Code Reportedly Provides First Confirmation of iPhone 17 Air
  7. Azadi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Thriller Online?
  8. The Verdict OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Courtroom Thriller Online?
  9. Axiom 4 Mission Rescheduled to June 25, NASA Confirms New Launch Plan
  10. Realme GT 8 Pro Tipped to Sport an Anti-Glare Screen With 2K Resolution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »