The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,800).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2023 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N30 5G is offered in a single Chromatic Grey colour option

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N30 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display
  • The smartphone is available in a 8GB + 128GB storage variant
  • The handset features a 16-megapixel front camera

OnePlus Nord N30 5G was launched on Monday in the US. The handset was recently spotted on a bunch of certification sites. The company released the successor to the OnePlus Nord N20 5G quietly. The phone is listed on the OnePlus US website. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. It is available in a single colour option and one storage configuration.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G price, availability

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G, available in a lone 8GB + 128GB variant, is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,800). The handset is offered in only a Chromatic Grey colour option and is currently open for pre-orders on the company's US site

Pre-ordering the handset offers customers a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2 worth $59 (roughly Rs. 4,900), with early shipping starting June 8. OnePlus is also extending a 10 percent student discount and one year of Google One cloud storage alongside the pre-order of the phone. 

The website also shows this newly-launched phone in a Pastel Lime variant like that of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The availability of this colour variant has not yet been confirmed.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G specifications, features

OnePlus's Nord N30 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a pixel density of 391 ppi, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen also supports sRGB, Display P3, and a dark mode.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage. The phone boots Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top out-of-the-box.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G includes a 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM6SX03 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The cameras are placed on two vertically arranged circular modules in the upper left corner of the back panel alongside an LED flash unit. A 16-megapixel sensor of the front camera is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G supports 50W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, GPS, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. For security, the smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Weighing 195 grams, the handset measures 165.5mm x 76.0mm x 8.3mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G, OnePlus Nord N30 5G Price, OnePlus Nord N30 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch First Impressions: Light, but Still Quite Big
About Ducking Time: Apple Says It Will Tweak iPhone Autocorrect Function
OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, 50W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
