How to Get Fancy or Premium Vodafone Idea Mobile Number

Learn how to get a Vi fancy number, its types, and the benefits of owning a premium mobile number.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2025 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: App Store

Vi offers a range of fancy numbers for a unique mobile identity.

Highlights
  • Vi offers a range of fancy numbers for a unique mobile identity
  • Choose from various Vi fancy number types, including repeating
  • Easy steps to obtain a Vi fancy number online or in-store
Are you someone who likes a particular number or makes it a habit of having that number in your vehicles or mobile numbers? Having a memorable and unique mobile number can set you apart, whether for personal branding or business purposes. Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a range of fancy or premium numbers, often referred to as VIP numbers, that cater to such needs. This comprehensive guide will walk you through understanding Vi fancy numbers, their types, methods to acquire them both online and offline and the benefits they offer.

What Are Vi Fancy Numbers?

Vi fancy numbers, also known as VIP or choice numbers, are mobile numbers with distinctive and easily recognisable patterns. These patterns can include repetitive digits, sequences or numbers that hold personal significance, such as birthdates or lucky numbers. Opting for a fancy number not only makes your contact information more memorable but also adds a touch of personalisation to your mobile identity.

Types of Vi Fancy Numbers

Vi offers a variety of fancy numbers to suit different preferences:

  • Repeating Numbers: Numbers with repeating digits, like 9999 or 7777, which are easy to recall and stand out.
  • Sequential Numbers: Numbers that follow a sequence, such as 1234 or 5678, providing a logical and memorable pattern.
  • Significant Dates: Numbers incorporating dates of personal importance, like birthdays or anniversaries, making the number personally meaningful.
  • Lucky Numbers: Numbers that include digits considered auspicious or lucky, aligning with personal beliefs or cultural significance.

How to Get a Vi Fancy Number from the Website

Acquiring a Vi fancy number online is a straightforward process:

  1. Visit the Official Vi Website.
  2. Navigate to the Vi Fancy Number page.
  3. Select Prepaid or Postpaid – your preferred connection type based on your requirements.
  4. Enter your area PIN code and an existing mobile number to check the availability of services in your region.
  5. Search for desired digits or patterns that you wish to have in your number.
  6. Choose from available options matching your criteria and select the one that appeals to you.
  7. Select a recharge plan that meets your usage needs.
  8. Provide Delivery Details such as your address for SIM card delivery. (Vi offers doorstep delivery in various cities. You can check the list on their website)
  9. Complete the verification and proceed to checkout
  10. You'll receive an OTP for verification.
  11. Complete the payment process to finalise your order.

Once completed, your new SIM card with the chosen fancy number will be delivered to your address.

How to Get a Vi Choice Number from the Vi Offline Store

If you prefer an in-person experience, obtaining a Vi choice number at a physical store is equally convenient:

  1. Visit the nearest Vi store in your area.
  2. Consult with a representative and request to view the list of available VIP or fancy numbers.
  3. Select Your Number
  4. If your desired number isn't available, choose from the provided list of fancy numbers.
  5. Submit necessary documents such as your Aadhaar card, to fulfill KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements.
  6. Pay any applicable charges associated with the selected number and plan.
  7. Collect your SIM card and ensure it's activated with the chosen number.

This method allows you to discuss options directly with a Vi representative, ensuring clarity and getting immediate assistance.

Benefits of Having a Fancy Phone Number

Opting for a fancy phone number comes with several advantages:

  • Enhanced Memorability: Unique number patterns are easier to remember, ensuring that contacts can recall your number effortlessly.
  • Professional Image: For businesses, a fancy number can project a professional image, aiding in brand recognition and customer recall.
  • Personal Branding: Individuals can express their personality or preferences through their number, making a subtle yet impactful statement.
  • Cultural Significance: Incorporating lucky or significant numbers can align with personal beliefs, adding sentimental value to your contact information.

FAQs

What is a VIP number SIM card?

A VIP number SIM card features a mobile number with a distinctive and memorable pattern, such as repeating or sequential digits. These numbers are often sought after for their uniqueness and the prestige they confer.

Can I choose my mobile number online?

Yes, Vi allows customers to select their preferred mobile numbers online through their official website. By following the outlined steps, you can search for and choose a number that suits your preferences.

How do you buy a VIP mobile number in India?

In India, purchasing a VIP mobile number can be done through telecom providers like Vi. You can opt for the online method via their website or visit a physical store to select and purchase a fancy number.

What are the VIP/fancy mobile numbers available under Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000?

The availability and pricing of VIP or fancy mobile numbers vary based on the chosen pattern and demand. While some numbers may be available for free or at a nominal charge, others with highly sought-after patterns might be priced higher. It's advisable to check the current offerings on the Vi website or consult with a Vi store representative for the most accurate information.

 

Vi fancy number, Vodafone Idea, VIP numbers
How to Get Fancy or Premium Vodafone Idea Mobile Number
