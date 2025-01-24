Samsung Galaxy S25 series was unveiled by the company on January 22, and the handsets are available to preorder in several countries, including India. The lineup includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets. The South Korean tech giant also teased a fourth Galaxy S25 Edge variant, which is expected to arrive later this year. The slimmer 'Edge' version is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset seen on the other Galaxy S25 models have. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has now been spotted on a certification site, revealing its charging specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Charging Details (Expected)

A new handset with the model number SM-S9370 has appeared on China's 3C certification site, according to a 91Mobiles report. This is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge handset. It was previously believed to carry the moniker "Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim", before the company teased the device at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025.

The listing suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 variant will offer support for 25W charging, using a wired adapter. This is the same charging speed as the Galaxy S25, which is slowest in the existing Galaxy S25 lineup. We can also speculate that the device will ship without a charger in the box, like the other handsets in the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to launch "around April" this year. It is expected to be thinner than other Galaxy S25 handsets. Older reports claim that the phone has a 6.4mm thin profile, and it could measure 8.3mm in thickness around the camera module.

The company's teaser suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have a dual rear camera setup. It is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. It could sport a 6.66-inch display and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

The existing Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup is currently available to preorder in India via the official website and retail stores. Pricing for the base variant starts at Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra begin at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,29,999, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.