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Google I/O 2026: AI Agents in Search to Deliver Smarter Personalised Results

Google's Information agents will launch first for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 May 2026 11:24 IST
Google I/O 2026: AI Agents in Search to Deliver Smarter Personalised Results

Photo Credit: Google

Google is expanding its agentic booking features in Search

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Highlights
  • Google launched new Search agents
  • Users can access this feature by opening the AI Mode in Search
  • Information Agents will first roll out this summer
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Google unveiled many new features during its annual I/O event in California on Tuesday. The Mountain View-based company's one of the biggest announcements includes new agentic AI capabilities coming to Search. With this update, users can create and manage AI agents for different topics and updates based on their interests. The launch of AI agents in search is part of Google's ongoing push towards more advanced AI features. These new AI agents are designed to analyse data and deliver relevant updates when users need them. 

Google Unveils AI Search Agents

In a blog post, Google detailed its new Search agents, which are designed to create, customise, and manage multiple AI agents for different tasks. Google says its Information agents continuously scan the web in the background to track topics and offer real-time updates. It monitors the web, blogs, news sites, and social posts to gather data.

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Information agents use Google's real-time data on finance and shopping to inform users about topics of their interests, eliminating the need to search for new information daily.

How New AI Agents Work

Users can access this feature by opening the AI Mode in Search and entering a prompt. The demo video posted by Google shows an Information agent created to track sneaker collaborations and signature shoe launches from favourite athletes. After setting up the agent in February, the user was notified in March when one of the athletes launched a sneaker. The AI agent continued monitoring the web and sent an alert in May for new collaboration, along with related threads.

Similarly, users searching for apartments can enter their requirements, and the AI agent will track listings and send alerts whenever a matching apartment gets listed online. It can be useful for tracking flight prices, stock market updates, news tracking and traffic alerts.

Information agents will first roll out this summer for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Further, Google is expanding its agentic booking features in Search. This would enable quick booking of local services and experiences such as home repair, beauty, and pet care. Then the Search will show pricing, availability, and direct booking links from service providers. For some categories, Google will allow users to ask Search to call businesses on their behalf. This facility will be available for everyone in the US this summer.

Furthermore, Google has added new agentic AI features to shopping within Search.

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Further reading: Google, Google Search agents, Search agents, Google IO 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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