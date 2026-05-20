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Satan: The Dark Locks Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Satan: The Dark is a Tamil psychological horror thriller film that is set to make its digital debut on May 20th, 2026, on AhaTamil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 May 2026 11:30 IST
Satan: The Dark Locks Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Satan: The Dark released on March 27th, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Satan: The Dark is a Tamil psychological horror thriller film
  • It has been written and directed by Manikandan Ramalingam
  • Streaming begins on May 20th, 2026, only on Aha Tamil
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Written and directed by Manikandan Ramalingam, Satan: The Dark is a Tamil psychological horror thriller film that is now ready to make its way to the digital screens. After completing its theatrical run, the viewers were anticipating the release on OTT. The plot of the film is centred around a young man, who is confronted by the generational curse that emerged during the East India Company era, and how it has been impacting the locals since then. His journey will begin when he comes to save his love interest.

When and Where to Watch Satan: The Dark

The film will make its digital debut on May 20, 2026, exclusively on Aha Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Satan: The Dark

Set in the backdrop of Asthinapuram, a hilly village, this film revolves around Sagar (Played by Fredrick John), who visits the place only to meet his crush, Alisha (Played by Ayraa). However, things take an unexpected turn when he meets Marcelin, Alisha's mother, and finds her behaving unnaturally. Soon, Marcelin began to terrorize the locals and his family. Only then is Sagar confronted by a shocking dark curse that has been carried since the East India Company era. Now, he must navigate his way to heal Marcelin and battle the legacy that has been the cause of destruction within the village.

Cast and Crew of Satan: The Dark

This film stars Fredrick John and Aryaa Palak in the lead roles. The other supporting cast includes Edward Rajan, Sreeja Ravi, Chandini Tamilarasan, Mona Bedre, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Aswin Krishna, while Edward Rajan is the producer.

Reception of Satan: The Dark

This film was theatrically released on March 27th, 2026, where it received an average response from the audience. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 5.7/10.

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Further reading: Satan The Dark, Tamil psychological horror thriller, Aha Tamil, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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