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  • Sony 1000X The Collexion Launched With DSEE Ultimate, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life as 1000X 10 Year Anniversary Headphones

Sony 1000X The Collexion Launched With DSEE Ultimate, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life as 1000X 10-Year Anniversary Headphones

Sony 1000X The Collexion is the first Sony model to feature DSEE Ultimate, which uses Edge AI to restore detail in compressed music files in real time.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 May 2026 11:27 IST
Sony 1000X The Collexion Launched With DSEE Ultimate, Up to 24 Hours Battery Life as 1000X 10-Year Anniversary Headphones

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony 1000X The Collexion come in Black and Platinum colour options

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Highlights
  • Sony launched 1000X The Collexion to mark 10 years of 1000X
  • The headphones use the same ANC system as the WH-1000XM6
  • DSEE Ultimate restores detail in compressed audio
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Sony launched the 1000X The Collexion headphones as a new premium wireless model to mark 10 years of its 1000X series. The headphones combine the noise cancellation technology of the WH-1000XM6 with a redesigned chassis, upgraded audio tuning, and premium materials. The headset offers support for spatial audio, LDAC, and up to 24 hours of battery life. It is said to be positioned as the most premium model in the company's 1000X headphone lineup. Sony also unveiled a new Sandstone colour option for the WH-1000XM6.

Sony 1000X The Collexion Price, Availability

Sony 1000X The Collexion is priced at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 63,000) in the US and CAD 849.99 (roughly Rs. 59,800) in Canada. It is available starting May 2026 through Sony's official store, Best Buy, and Amazon. The headphones are offered in Platinum and Black colour options.

Separately, Sony also introduced a new Sandstone finish for the existing Sony WH-1000XM6. The headphones were previously offered in Black, Midnight Blue, Platinum Silver, and Sand Pink finishes.

Sony 1000X The Collexion Features, Specifications

Sony 1000X The Collexion uses custom 30mm dynamic drivers with a newly developed high-rigidity dome made from unidirectional carbon composite material and a soft edge design. Sony says this setup is intended to improve instrument separation, vocal clarity, and high-frequency detail. The headphones use a closed-back design.

According to the company, the Sony 1000X The Collexion is the first Sony model to feature DSEE Ultimate, which uses Edge AI to restore detail in compressed music files in real time. It supports 360 Reality Audio Upmix with three dedicated modes for Music, Cinema, and Game. Users can switch between these presets using a physical Listening Mode button. The headphones use the same active noise cancellation system as the Sony WH-1000XM6, including support for Ambient Sound Mode and Quick Attention. This includes 12 microphones and Adaptive NC Optimiser technology that adjusts noise cancellation based on the surrounding environment.

The Sony 1000X The Collexion headphones offer a frequency response of 4Hz to 40,000Hz when used with the cable and powered on. Over Bluetooth, frequency response ranges from 20Hz to 20,000Hz with standard codecs and up to 40,000Hz when using LDAC at 96kHz and 990kbps. Sensitivity is rated at 103dB/mW, and impedance is 48 ohms. It includes Bluetooth 6.0 and multipoint connectivity with support for SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio codecs. The wireless range is rated at up to 10 metres.

Sony claims that the 1000X The Collexion can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled and up to 32 hours with noise cancellation turned off. Talk time is rated at up to 16 hours with ANC on and up to 20 hours with ANC off.

The Sony 1000X The Collexion, weighing approximately 320g, uses metal accents, hand-polished finishes, and a soft vegan leather covering. It also features integrated buttons, concealed microphones, a wider cushioned headband, and redesigned earcups that are claimed to improve comfort during extended listening sessions. In the box, Sony includes a carrying case and a single-sided detachable 1.2-metre audio cable with a gold-plated L-shaped stereo mini plug. Accessibility features include tactile buttons, clear left and right markings, and a carry case with magnetic closure.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
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Further reading: Sony 1000X The Collexion, Sony 1000X The Collexion Price, Sony 1000X The Collexion Launch, Sony 1000X The Collexion Features, Sony, Sony WH-1000XM6, Sony WH-1000XM6 Colour Option
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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