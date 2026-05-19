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Xiaomi 17 Max Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of May 21 Launch

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Max will feature a 6.9-inch flat SuperPixel display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 May 2026 17:25 IST
Xiaomi 17 Max Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of May 21 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Max is confirmed to launch on May 21

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi has confirmed an 8,000mAh battery for the 17 Max
  • The tipster claims it supports 100W wired charging
  • Xiaomi has started taking pre-orders in China
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Xiaomi 17 Max reportedly appeared on Geekbench ahead of its scheduled debut in China on May 21. The alleged benchmark listing, shared by a tipster, points to flagship-level performance and hints at some of the phone's key hardware details. The Chinese tech giant has already confirmed that the handset will feature a large display, a Leica-branded camera system, and a high-capacity battery. The Xiaomi 17 Max will join the Xiaomi 17 series as a new large-screen flagship model.

Xiaomi 17 Max Geekbench Scores and Specifications Surface Online

In an X post, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) said the Xiaomi 17 Max, with the model number 2605EPN8EC, is listed on Geekbench. According to screenshots shared by the tipster, the handset scored more than 3,750 points in the single-core test and over 11,000 points in the multi-core test. It is said to be listed with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and an Adreno 840 GPU. The phone is also tipped to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Max will feature a 6.9-inch flat SuperPixel display. The company says the phone will feature the same panel as the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which has a 2K OLED LTPO display with up to 3,800-nit peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 protection.

The company has also revealed that the Xiaomi 17 Max will carry Xiaomi's first Leica-branded 200-megapixel primary camera and a 3x periscope telephoto camera. Xiaomi has further confirmed that the phone will pack an 8,000mAh battery.

According to the tipster, the rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 17 Max will include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset is also tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

The tipster added that the Xiaomi 17 Max could support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is tipped to carry an IP68-rated build, a metal frame, dual stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, NFC, an IR blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to support USB 3.2 Gen 1 over its USB Type-C port, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Notably, Xiaomi has started accepting pre-orders for the Xiaomi 17 Max through select e-commerce platforms in China.

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Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi 17 Max Features, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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