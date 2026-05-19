Xiaomi 17 Max Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of May 21 Launch

Xiaomi 17 Max reportedly appeared on Geekbench ahead of its scheduled debut in China on May 21. The alleged benchmark listing, shared by a tipster, points to flagship-level performance and hints at some of the phone's key hardware details. The Chinese tech giant has already confirmed that the handset will feature a large display, a Leica-branded camera system, and a high-capacity battery. The Xiaomi 17 Max will join the Xiaomi 17 series as a new large-screen flagship model.

Xiaomi 17 Max Geekbench Scores and Specifications Surface Online

In an X post, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) said the Xiaomi 17 Max, with the model number 2605EPN8EC, is listed on Geekbench. According to screenshots shared by the tipster, the handset scored more than 3,750 points in the single-core test and over 11,000 points in the multi-core test. It is said to be listed with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and an Adreno 840 GPU. The phone is also tipped to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Max will feature a 6.9-inch flat SuperPixel display. The company says the phone will feature the same panel as the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which has a 2K OLED LTPO display with up to 3,800-nit peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 protection.

The company has also revealed that the Xiaomi 17 Max will carry Xiaomi's first Leica-branded 200-megapixel primary camera and a 3x periscope telephoto camera. Xiaomi has further confirmed that the phone will pack an 8,000mAh battery.

According to the tipster, the rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 17 Max will include a 200-megapixel Samsung HP9 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset is also tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

The tipster added that the Xiaomi 17 Max could support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is tipped to carry an IP68-rated build, a metal frame, dual stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, NFC, an IR blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to support USB 3.2 Gen 1 over its USB Type-C port, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Notably, Xiaomi has started accepting pre-orders for the Xiaomi 17 Max through select e-commerce platforms in China.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.