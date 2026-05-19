Oppo Reno 16 series is confirmed to be launched in China next week, along with the new Oppo Pad 6 and the Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS. The lineup is expected to include two handsets, dubbed Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16. A week ahead of the unveiling of the series, the smartphone maker has started teasing the design of the upcoming Oppo Reno 16. On top of this, the new Reno series phone is now available for pre-order in the country. The tech firm has listed the handset on the Oppo online store, revealing its colour options and storage configurations.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Design, Colourways and Storage Options Revealed

In a post on Weibo, the smartphone maker posted an image of the upcoming Oppo Reno 16 series, revealing its design. The smartphone is shown to boast a square-shaped rear camera module, featuring a triple camera system, an LED flash, and the Reno branding. Meanwhile, the centred Oppo branding appears at the bottom of the phone's flat rear panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset, while the left side will feature an unspecified button.

The Oppo Reno 16 is shown to feature a USB Type-C port on the bottom, placed between a speaker grille and the SIM tray. It will also be equipped with a flat metal frame. A secondary microphone could be placed on the top of the handset. Lastly, two antenna bands for wireless connectivity appear on either side of the soon-to-be-launched Oppo Reno 16. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

On top of this, the Oppo Reno 16 has been listed on the Oppo China online store, as the handset is now available for pre-order in the country. The listing reveals that the Oppo Reno 16 will go on sale in China in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colour options. Additionally, the smartphone is confirmed to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant will feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

We already know that the Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in China on May 25 at 6 pm local time (3:30 pm IST). The handset will be unveiled in the country along with the Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS. The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is expected to be launched in the country at a starting price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 56,000). However, the company has yet to confirm pricing details.