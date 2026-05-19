Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 16 Series Design, Colours, and Storage Options Revealed Ahead of May 25 Launch

Oppo Reno 16 is now available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 May 2026 15:56 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Series Design, Colours, and Storage Options Revealed Ahead of May 25 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 series will boast a flat rear panel

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 will be offered in three colour options
  • Oppo Reno 16 will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Oppo Reno 16 series will debut alongside Oppo Pad 6
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 16 series is confirmed to be launched in China next week, along with the new Oppo Pad 6 and the Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS. The lineup is expected to include two handsets, dubbed Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16. A week ahead of the unveiling of the series, the smartphone maker has started teasing the design of the upcoming Oppo Reno 16. On top of this, the new Reno series phone is now available for pre-order in the country. The tech firm has listed the handset on the Oppo online store, revealing its colour options and storage configurations.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Design, Colourways and Storage Options Revealed

In a post on Weibo, the smartphone maker posted an image of the upcoming Oppo Reno 16 series, revealing its design. The smartphone is shown to boast a square-shaped rear camera module, featuring a triple camera system, an LED flash, and the Reno branding. Meanwhile, the centred Oppo branding appears at the bottom of the phone's flat rear panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset, while the left side will feature an unspecified button.

The Oppo Reno 16 is shown to feature a USB Type-C port on the bottom, placed between a speaker grille and the SIM tray. It will also be equipped with a flat metal frame. A secondary microphone could be placed on the top of the handset. Lastly, two antenna bands for wireless connectivity appear on either side of the soon-to-be-launched Oppo Reno 16. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

On top of this, the Oppo Reno 16 has been listed on the Oppo China online store, as the handset is now available for pre-order in the country. The listing reveals that the Oppo Reno 16 will go on sale in China in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colour options. Additionally, the smartphone is confirmed to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant will feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

We already know that the Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in China on May 25 at 6 pm local time (3:30 pm IST). The handset will be unveiled in the country along with the Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS. The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is expected to be launched in the country at a starting price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 56,000). However, the company has yet to confirm pricing details.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bank of England Pushes for Near 24/7 Settlement System for Tokenised Finance

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 16 Series Design, Colours, and Storage Options Revealed Ahead of May 25 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are the Best Smartphones in India Under Rs. 30,000
  2. Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Launched in India With These Features
  3. How to Claim PF Online Without Employer Approval Under New EPFO Rules
  4. Amazon's New Fire TV Stick HD Brings Xbox Cloud Gaming Experience
  5. Here's How the Oppo Reno 16 Series Will Look
  6. Vivo S60 Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Key Details
  7. Moto Buds 2 With Up to 48 Hours Battery Life Arrives in India: See Price
  8. This Xiaomi 17 Series Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Google I/O 2026: How to Watch Keynote Live and What to Expect
  10. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Release Date, Says Game Was Delayed by 18 Months
#Latest Stories
  1. Bhishmar Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Entertaining Tale
  2. Oppo Reno 16 Series Design, Colours, and Storage Options Revealed Ahead of May 25 Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 2026 Leaked Renders Show Flat Display and Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Bank of England Pushes for Near 24/7 Settlement System for Tokenised Finance
  5. What to Expect From Samsung's Possible July Event: Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold Wide Specifications Leak
  6. Vivo S60 Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Key Details
  7. My Sesame Street Friends: My Cookie Monster Season 1 Now Available Online in India: Where to Watch it
  8. Scarlet Now Available for Streaming: Where to Watch This Hamlet-Inspired Anime Online?
  9. Apple Announces Design Awards 2026 Finalists; Guitar Wiz, Hearing Buddy and Pickle Pro Make the Cut
  10. Sony 1000X 'The ColleXion' Price, Design, and Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Official Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »