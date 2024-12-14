Technology News
How to Create Polls in WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

A detailed guide on creating and managing WhatsApp polls for Android, iOS, and channels

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 December 2024 15:00 IST
How to Create Polls in WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: YouTube

Creating a poll on WhatsApp is a quick and simple way to gather feedback

Highlights
  • WhatsApp polls simplify group decision-making effortlessly
  • Learn step-by-step to create polls on Android, iOS, and channels
  • Manage polls, track votes, and foster group engagement
WhatsApp polls offer a convenient way to gather opinions, streamline decision-making and enhance communication within personal and professional settings. With this feature, users can create questions with multiple answer options directly within a chat. The feature has become indispensable for organising events, collecting feedback and conducting quick surveys. Whether you are planning a group activity or gathering input on a pressing issue, WhatsApp polls simplify the process, making it more engaging and interactive for participants. So, if you wondering how you can create WhatsApp polls, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in detail about WhatsApp polls, how to create them, how to view the polls, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

What is WhatsApp Poll?

A WhatsApp poll is a feature that allows users to post a question with several answer choices in a chat or group. Participants can select their preferred option(s) and view results in real time. Users can create polls with up to 12 options and there is flexibility to enable or disable multiple answers.

How to Create Polls on WhatsApp?

Creating polls in WhatsApp is quite easy. Here's how you can create a WhatsApp poll from your Android or iOS device:
For Android Devices:

  1. Open the chat you want to create a poll in.
  2. Tap the attachment icon (paperclip symbol).
  3. Select “Poll” from the options.
  4. Enter your question under “Question”.
  5. Add up to 12 answer choices under “Options”.
  6. Rearrange the options by holding and sliding them up or down.
  7. Toggle off “Allow Multiple Answers” if only one response is required.
  8. Tap “Send” to post the poll.

For iOS Devices:

  1. Open the relevant chat.
  2. Tap the “+” icon near the message box.
  3. Choose “Poll”.
  4. Input your questions and options.
  5. Adjust the order by dragging them as needed.
  6. Toggle off multiple answers if only a single response is needed.
  7. Press “Send” to share the poll.

How to Respond to Polls on WhatsApp?

Voting in WhatsApp polls is simple, easy and doesn't take much of your time unless you are a bit indecisive. Here's how:

  1. Open the chat containing the poll.
  2. Tap on your selected option(s).
  3. To change your vote, tap a different option. Or if you want to cancel the vote, then double tap on the same option.
  4. Votes are recorded instantly and results are updated in real-time.

How to View Polls on WhatsApp?

Here's how you can check the progress and results of a poll:

  1. Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.
  2. Open the chat with the poll.
  3. Locate the poll and tap “View Votes”.
  4. You can see the results along with details of individual responses.

How to Delete Polls on WhatsApp?

Polls can be deleted easily by following these steps:

  1. Open the chat with the poll to be removed.
  2. Tap the down arrow in the top-right corner of the poll.
  3. Select the “Delete” option.
  4. Choose between “Delete for Everyone” or “Delete for Me”.

With this, your WhatsApp poll will be deleted instantly.

How to Create Channel Polls on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has also given an option to create polls in Channels. Here's how you can do it:

  1. Navigate to your WhatsApp channel.
  2. Tap the “Create Poll” button.
  3. Input the question and answer options.
  4. Publish the poll to your channel for followers to participate.

How to View Channel Polls on WhatsApp?

Channel poll results can be monitored through these steps:

  1. Open your WhatsApp channel.
  2. Tap on the poll in question.
  3. Access the results and analyse audience responses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the use of WhatsApp polls?

WhatsApp polls are used to gather opinions, make decisions and collect feedback efficiently. They are widely employed in both personal and professional contexts. From deciding on holiday destinations with friends to gathering feedback on workplace initiatives, the applications are endless.

Who can see WhatsApp poll results?

Poll results are visible to all participants in the chat, group or channel where the poll was created.

What is the limit of the WhatsApp poll?

Each poll can include up to 12 options, with each option capped at 100 character### s.

Do WhatsApp polls expire?

Polls do not have a predefined expiration, but the creator can delete them anytime.

Can a WhatsApp poll be edited?

Once a poll is posted, it cannot be edited. One needs to create a new poll with changes.

Are WhatsApp polls anonymous?

No, WhatsApp polls are not anonymous. Participants' names and choices are visible to all members of the chat or group.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Poco X7 Neo India Variant Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC
NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch

