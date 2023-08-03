Amazon today kicked off its Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 in India with vast discounts and offers on a variety of products. The new discount sale comes with some interesting offers and buyers can avail of up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards. The sale offers discounts on various Echo and Fire TV models as well as third-party smart home devices, including smart bulbs.

Here are some of the best deals that you can get on Amazon devices from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently priced at Rs. 4,199, down from the original price of Rs. 6,499 in the ongoing festival sale. This streaming device can be connected to smart TVs and is capable of offering 4K video streaming, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos. It comes bundled with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,199 (MRP Rs. 6,499)

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen

The Amazon Kindle 10th Gen is currently down to Rs. 6,799 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. In addition, users can avail of Rs. 300 and 2,200 welcome rewards while making payments through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. The e-book reader has a 6-inch display and it comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. It features an inbuilt light as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker

Amazon's Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker is listed for Rs. 8,499, down from the original price tag of Rs. 9,999. It delivers sound powered by Dolby and has multiple privacy controls. It comes with Alexa and users can stream songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, or Apple Music through voice commands. The Echo can work as a standalone Bluetooth speaker or can be clubbed with other speakers or headphones.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,499 (MRP: Rs. 9,999)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon is offering the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) at a discounted price of Rs. 6,499. The smart speaker has a 5.5-inch screen and includes an inbuilt 2-megapixel camera for remote monitoring. It can be used to stream movies from Prime Video and Netflix. It packs a speaker to offer a complete Alexa experience. Customers can bundle a smart bulb worth Rs. 899 with the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) by paying an additional Rs. 150.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Amazon's second-generation Echo Buds TWS earbuds are currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 4,499 as part of an Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. They are equipped with dynamic drivers with support for active noise cancellation. They offer a passthrough mode that allows users to be aware of their surroundings. The wireless earbuds come with Alexa and let users connect to two devices simultaneously and automatically switch between them with multipoint pairing.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Combo

Amazon's Echo Show 8 with Mi LED smart colour bulb combo is currently on sale as part of the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale with a price tag of Rs. 14,149, which is lower than its retail price of Rs. 14,998. SBI card users can save up to Rs. 1,250 as well. The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch adaptive colour display and packs a 13-megapixel camera. It comes with Alexa and can be used to stream content.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,149 (MRP Rs. 14,998)

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.