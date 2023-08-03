Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top Offers on Amazon Devices

Amazon's Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker is listed for Rs. 8,499.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 August 2023 18:36 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top Offers on Amazon Devices

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen is currently down to Rs. 6,799

Highlights
  • Echo Buds TWS earbuds are currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 4,499
  • The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch adaptive colour display
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will conclude on August 8

Amazon today kicked off its Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 in India with vast discounts and offers on a variety of products. The new discount sale comes with some interesting offers and buyers can avail of up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards. The sale offers discounts on various Echo and Fire TV models as well as third-party smart home devices, including smart bulbs.

Here are some of the best deals that you can get on Amazon devices from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently priced at Rs. 4,199, down from the original price of Rs. 6,499 in the ongoing festival sale. This streaming device can be connected to smart TVs and is capable of offering 4K video streaming, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos. It comes bundled with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,199 (MRP Rs. 6,499)

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen

The Amazon Kindle 10th Gen is currently down to Rs. 6,799 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. In addition, users can avail of Rs. 300 and 2,200 welcome rewards while making payments through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. The e-book reader has a 6-inch display and it comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. It features an inbuilt light as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker

Amazon's Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker is listed for Rs. 8,499, down from the original price tag of Rs. 9,999. It delivers sound powered by Dolby and has multiple privacy controls. It comes with Alexa and users can stream songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, or Apple Music through voice commands. The Echo can work as a standalone Bluetooth speaker or can be clubbed with other speakers or headphones.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,499 (MRP: Rs. 9,999)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon is offering the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) at a discounted price of Rs. 6,499. The smart speaker has a 5.5-inch screen and includes an inbuilt 2-megapixel camera for remote monitoring. It can be used to stream movies from Prime Video and Netflix. It packs a speaker to offer a complete Alexa experience. Customers can bundle a smart bulb worth Rs. 899 with the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) by paying an additional Rs. 150.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Amazon's second-generation Echo Buds TWS earbuds are currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 4,499 as part of an Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. They are equipped with dynamic drivers with support for active noise cancellation. They offer a passthrough mode that allows users to be aware of their surroundings. The wireless earbuds come with Alexa and let users connect to two devices simultaneously and automatically switch between them with multipoint pairing.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Combo

Amazon's Echo Show 8 with Mi LED smart colour bulb combo is currently on sale as part of the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale with a price tag of Rs. 14,149, which is lower than its retail price of Rs. 14,998. SBI card users can save up to Rs. 1,250 as well. The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch adaptive colour display and packs a 13-megapixel camera. It comes with Alexa and can be used to stream content.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,149 (MRP Rs. 14,998)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Color Black, White
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • ANC, wireless charging
  • Hands-free Alexa works very well
  • Can do a lot with voice controls
  • Stable connectivity
  • Bad
  • Dull, plain sound
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo (4th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, Great Freedom Festival 2023, Great Freedom Festival
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tencent Begins Testing of Self-Developed AI Model; Integrates With Internal Services, Products
Personal Data Protection Bill: Entities May Face Penalty of Up to Rs. 250 Crore on Failing to Protect Data

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top Offers on Amazon Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ Launched in India: Check Price
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Begins for Prime Subscribers: Top Deals
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  6. Why the Government Has Restricted Imports of Laptops, Tablets and PCs
  7. Here’s When the Poco M6 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India
  8. These Redmi, OnePlus Phones Will Go on Sale During Amazon's Upcoming Sale
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Score Leaked Online, Might Run on This New Chipset
  10. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Fined by Russia Court for Not Deleting Allegedly Inaccurate Content
  2. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant With Android 13 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Personal Data Protection Bill: Entities May Face Penalty of Up to Rs. 250 Crore on Failing to Protect Data
  4. Tencent Begins Testing of Self-Developed AI Model; Integrates With Internal Services, Products
  5. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 Introduced in Lok Sabha
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Wearables Under Rs. 5,000
  7. X Requested to Suspend Fake Account of Japan’s Top Finance Diplomat
  8. MG Comet EV ‘Gamer Edition’ With Gaming-Inspired Design and Interiors Launched in India
  9. Karnataka Government Signs MoU With IBC to Set Up Rs. 8,000 Crore Recyclable Lithium-Ion Battery Plant
  10. Government Restricts Laptop, Tablet and PC Imports With Immediate Effect in Bid to Push Local Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.