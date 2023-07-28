Technology News

Google Rolls Out Apple AirTag Detection With Unwanted Tracking Alerts on Android Devices

Google has also paused the rollout of its Find My Device network until Apple implements similar protections for its customers.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 16:38 IST
Google Rolls Out Apple AirTag Detection With Unwanted Tracking Alerts on Android Devices

Photo Credit: Google

Unknown tracker alerts will be supported on phones running on Android 6.0 and newer

Highlights
  • Android users can now detect if an unknown AirTag is moving with them
  • They will see an alert and can make a hidden AirTag play a sound
  • Google and Apple are working on a joint specification to protect users

Google is rolling out its unwanted tracker detection feature on Android devices, weeks after the company announced the feature at Google I/O 2023. Users who are running recent versions of Android will receive alerts when they are being tracked by an unknown Bluetooth-based tracker. The first device to be supported by the feature is Apple's AirTag tracker. The search giant has also decided to pause the rollout of its upcoming Find My Device network until Apple implements protections for tracking devices on iOS.

The Android maker announced in a blog post on Thursday that it was rolling out support for automatic alerts for unknown trackers on Android devices. If your smartphone detects a nearby device that it thinks is "traveling with you", then it will pop up an alert on your screen, allowing you see a map of where the tracker has travelled with you. You can also choose the Play sound option so you can easily find the tracker.

Android's new tracking protection feature is similar to the protective feature introduced by Apple that warns iOS users when an AirTag that is separated from its owner is following them. When you see an alert about an unknown tracker, your Android phone will show you details about the tracker, such as the serial number of the device, or the last four digits of the phone number of the person who owns the tracker.

Once a tracker is detected, your phone will also show you how to manually shut it down and prevent it from tracking you. Similarly, you can perform a manual scan of your surroundings. This will show you a list of trackers that not connected to their owners device, but are near you. This will let you proactively disable any trackers around you.

tracking protection android google inline tracking android protection

An alert is shown when an unwanted tracker is detected

 

Google says that the tracking protection features will be available on Android smartphones running Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or newer. This indicates that the feature will be rolled out via Google Play Services, which is faster than relying on Android manufacturers to roll out updates to their phones.

Unfortunately, this also means that 2.5 percent of Android users who are running on the outdated Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and Android 4.4 (KitKat) will not be able to access the features. Apple, on the other hand, provides unwanted tracking alerts to users on iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 or newer versions.

Google also announced that it has paused the rollout of its Find My Device network until Apple implements similar protections for its customers. Earlier this year, Google and Apple announced the development of a joint specification that would allow device manufacturers to build in protection against unwanted tracking. Android's new unknown tracking protection feature currently works only with Apple's AirTags, but the company says it is working with other tag manufacturers to protect users from being tracked without their consent.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, AirTag, AirTag detection, AirTag tracking, Track AirTag, Detect AirTag, Android tracking, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Semiconductor Firms to Get 50 Percent Financial Assistance for Setting Up Manufacturing Unit in India: PM Modi
China’s BYD Tells India JV Partner It Wants to Drop $1 Billion EV Investment Plan

Related Stories

Google Rolls Out Apple AirTag Detection With Unwanted Tracking Alerts on Android Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Supports Tap to Pay in India: See Details
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch
  5. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. Your Android Phone Will Now Alert You When an AirTag Is Tracking You
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  9. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Executives Said to Have Met Invest India CEO for Talks on Plans to Enter India
  2. Binance, CEO Zhao File Motion to Dismiss US CFTC Complaint
  3. Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes
  4. Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  5. Global Smartphone Shipments Declined 7.8 Percent on YoY Basis: Report
  6. Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022-23, Missing Revenue Goal
  7. Foxconn Chairman Praises Ecosystem for Semiconductor Chips in India
  8. Epic Games Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Ruling Against Apple’s App Store Payment Practices to Take Effect
  9. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Google Rolls Out Apple AirTag Detection With Unwanted Tracking Alerts on Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.