Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale has now entered its second day. The Independence Day special sale will remain open until August 11. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab during the second day of the sale. Amazon is also offering 10 percent instant discount to SBI credit card users during the Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale this week. Please note that prices and stocks are subject to change during the sale event.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is down to Rs. 16,999 (effective price after bank and coupon offer) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale this week. The phone is usually available at Rs. 19,999. You can swap an older smartphone and get another additional discount worth up to Rs. 18,300. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite features a 50-megapixel Sony LTE-600 primary camera sensor and a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W Supervooc fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (effective after bank and coupon offer)

Apple iPhone 13

If you missed the Prime Day offers, here's another chance to grab the iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs. 47,799 (including bank offer) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale this week. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and bundled exchange offer which can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 43,100 (maximum discount on exchange value).

Buy now at: Rs. 47,799 (including bank offer)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is down to Rs. 24,999 (including bank offer) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale this week. The smartphone usually sells at around Rs. 28,999. Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can swap an older phone and receive an additional discount worth up to Rs. 26,650.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (including bank offer)

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G

If you're looking for something around the Rs. 10,000 price point, the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is now available at an effective price of Rs. 9,999 (including bank offer). The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 50-megapixel Sony AI camera sensor and is IP64-rated.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (including bank offer)

OnePlus Nord 4 5G

OnePlus' Nord 4 5G is down to Rs. 27,999 (effective price after bank offer) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. That's around Rs. 2,000 less than its usual selling price. OnePlus Nord 4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W Supervooc fast charging. The phone packs a bunch of AI-powered productivity features.

Buy now at: 27,999 (effective price after bank offer)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale: Best offers on electronics

Dell 15 laptop

If you're looking for a decent laptop around the Rs. 35,000 price point, the Dell 15 laptop is down to Rs. 34,990 on Amazon during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. The laptop features a thin-and-light form factor, and is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and a spill-resistant keyboard.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,990

Honor Pad 9

Honor Pad 9 tablet is down to Rs. 20,999 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. The Android 13-based tablet is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. The tablet promises a battery life of up to 17 hours on a full charge. You also get a free Bluetooth-powered keyboard case with the tablet.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999

Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick can be like a breath of fresh air for your old dumb TV. All you need is an HDMI port, and you can turn your old TV into a smart TV that can stream content an almost all major online streaming platforms. The Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,999 during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale on Amazon.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.