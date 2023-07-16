Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 has now entered the second day and Prime members can gear up for another day of price drops and discounts that will last until midnight. If you've been waiting for prices of hair styling appliances to fall, then the ongoing sale is the best time to make a purchase. The sale includes discounts on hair dryers, straighteners, hair curlers and styling brushes. We bring to you notable offers on hair styling appliances to avail of during the Prime Day 2023 sale.

Along with the ongoing discounts, you can use ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards to enjoy additional discounts of up to 10 percent on top brands, on select products. We have hand-picked some of the top deals and discounts on the best hair styling appliances in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Hair Styling Appliances

Nova NHP 8100 Hair Dryer

The Nova NHP 8100 Hair Dryer is a light-weight hair dryer, and it also has a hanging loop so that you can hang it anywhere on the wall. Along with the hot air blow with 60 degrees of constant temperature, it also comes with a cool shot that helps to lock in the blow dry style you choose and make it long-lasting. It has a Thermo Protect setting that gives a drying temperature that is optimum for protecting hair from damage caused by overheating.

The Nova Hair Dryer comes with a foldable handle that facilitates easy storage even during travel. You can purchase this hair dryer and save up to 50 percent during the ongoing Prime sale. Along with the ongoing discount you can club bank offers to save up to 10 percent more on your purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 429 (MRP Rs. 845)

Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer

Equipped with a detachable nozzle that facilitates focused air-flow onto a specific area, the Havells Hair Dryer comes with 2-hot temperature settings that can be used according to the thickness and texture of your hair. It also features a cool shot button that allows you to hold the style in place for hours. It has a foldable handle for easy storage and for carrying when travelling.

The Havells Hair Dryer has the perfect level of airflow along with a honeycomb inlet that helps to not only dry the hair quickly but prevent tangling so that you can seamlessly style your hair. Save up to 40 percent on the Havells Hair Dryer and also use the bank offer to enjoy an instant deduction of up to 10 percent during the Prime Day sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 1,415)

Philips Selfie Hair Straightener

The Philips Selfie Hair Straightener is equipped with 19x85mm ceramic plates and its SilkPro Care feature claims to minimise heat damage making your hair silky smooth to provide you salon-like finish. With a 1.6m long and 360 degrees swivel cord handling becomes quite easy and seamless. The Philips straightener features a temperature range between 90 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Philips Selfie Hair Straightener quickly heats up and is all set to use in about 60 seconds. On the last day of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, you can save up to 25 percent and also use bank offers to save further on the cart value.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,295)

AGARO HS1707 6-in-1 Multi Hair Styler

The Agaro multi-hair styler comes with a 6-in-1 interchangeable curling barrel set and all the barrels are tourmaline-infused ceramic coated that helps distribute heat evenly using the advanced PTC heat technology without causing any hair damage. It also comes with a light indicator and an adjustable temperature range that ranges from 120 to 230 degrees Celsius.

As per the listing for the product, the insulated tip, 360-degree tangle-free extra-long swivel cord and spring clip are designed allow you to style your hair effortlessly. You can also save up to 55 percent on the Agaro multi-hair styler during Amazon Prime Sale and to double the joy of shopping you can club the deal with bank offers to further enjoy an additional 10 percent off.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,199 (MRP Rs. 6,995)

AGARO Heated Hair Straightening Brush

The AGARO Heated Hair Straightening Brush is designed with Ionic technology and advanced heat-resistant material that help reduce frizz and attain improved styling. The 5 heat settings, paddle-shaped design, auto shut-off feature and 360-degree swivel cord lets you enjoy hair styling without causing any damage to hair strands.

Now that it is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, we suggest you shop the AGARO Heated Hair Straightening Brush without giving it any second thought. It's currently available at 47 percent discount with which you can club bank offers to save extra.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,898 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.