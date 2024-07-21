Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is a two-day sale exclusively available to Prime members. Held yearly, the 48-hour event brings massive discounts on electronics, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, air conditioners, refrigerators and other items. Buyers can grab these products with big price cuts. During the sale, popular items such as smartphones are available for much lower prices compared to their listed MRPs. We previously listed a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which takes its price down to below Rs. 80,000. Below, we have curated a list of top deals on OnePlus smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024.

In addition to discounts, bank offers and exchange deals are also up for grabs, taking down the prices of the OnePlus smartphones and allowing the buyer to get more value-for-money deals. They should keep in mind that the sale ends tonight (July 21). Therefore, the offers will only be valid for a limited duration. OnePlus Nord CE 4 can be purchased for Rs. 21,999 against its MRP of Rs. 24,999. Similarly, the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is available for just Rs. 16,999 against its selling price of Rs. 19,999. This and more deals are up for grabs during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day: Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.