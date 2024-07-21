Technology News

Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day brings big discounts and other offers on a wide range of OnePlus smartphones.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 July 2024 12:00 IST
Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 brings offers on top smartphones, including the OnePlus 12

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will last till 11:59pm IST today (July 21)
  • The discounts are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members
  • OnePlus smartphones can be purchased with several offers during the sale
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is a two-day sale exclusively available to Prime members. Held yearly, the 48-hour event brings massive discounts on electronics, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, air conditioners, refrigerators and other items. Buyers can grab these products with big price cuts. During the sale, popular items such as smartphones are available for much lower prices compared to their listed MRPs. We previously listed a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which takes its price down to below Rs. 80,000. Below, we have curated a list of top deals on OnePlus smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024.

In addition to discounts, bank offers and exchange deals are also up for grabs, taking down the prices of the OnePlus smartphones and allowing the buyer to get more value-for-money deals. They should keep in mind that the sale ends tonight (July 21). Therefore, the offers will only be valid for a limited duration. OnePlus Nord CE 4 can be purchased for Rs. 21,999 against its MRP of Rs. 24,999. Similarly, the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is available for just Rs. 16,999 against its selling price of Rs. 19,999. This and more deals are up for grabs during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day: Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Product Launch Price Deal Price
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999
OnePlus 12R Rs. 42,999 Rs. 39,999
OnePlus 12 Rs. 64,999 Rs. 52,999
OnePlus Open Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,19,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon Prime Day 2024, Prime Day discounts, Prime Day deals, Amazon Prime Day offers, Amazon prime, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Related Stories

Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Top Deals on iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  3. Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Airline Systems Across Airports Working Normally After Global IT Outage, Minister Says
  2. Microsoft Outage: From ATMs to Flights, Epic IT Crash Leaves Trail of Chaos
  3. Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix for Issue
  4. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series
  5. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  6. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  7. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  8. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »