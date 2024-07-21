Technology News

Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day brings discounts, bank benefits and other offers on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 from Realme, OnePlus, Vivo and other brands.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 July 2024 14:03 IST
Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons on OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and other smartphones

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale ends today (July 21) at midnight
  • There are discounts and other offers on smartphones under Rs. 20,000
  • ICICI and SBI Bank card holders can enjoy additional discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to end tonight at 11:59 pm IST. So, even if you're tuning it late, there are still some great deals up for grabs. The sale, which is an annual two-day event, brings huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, home appliances, PCs, and other electronic items. They are available at highly discounted rates compared to their usual selling price. Following up on our list of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones, we have compiled the top smartphone deals under Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. So, if buying a mid-range smartphone is part of your plans, you can take advantage of these offers to get the best value for your money.

In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail of bank benefits, cashback and exchange offers on smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Additionally, ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, alongside SBI credit card holders, can get an additional discount of 10 percent. The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which usually retails for Rs. 19,999, can be purchased for Rs. 16999, including all the offers. A similar offer is also live on the Redmi Note 13 5G which is currently listed for Rs. 16,999 against its MRP of Rs. 20,999. Some smartphones also qualify for exchange offers, which can further reduce their effective sale price.

Amazon Prime Day: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

Product MRP Deal Price
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,249
iQoo Z9 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 16,999
Redmi Note 13 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,499
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 18,999
Vivo Y28s 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,249
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon Prime Day 2024, Prime Day discounts, Prime Day deals, Amazon Prime Day offers, Amazon prime, Amazon, smartphones under 20000
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale: All Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals Listed

Related Stories

Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Top Deals on iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  3. Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale
  4. Amazon Prime Day: Check Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Airline Systems Across Airports Working Normally After Global IT Outage, Minister Says
  2. Microsoft Outage: From ATMs to Flights, Epic IT Crash Leaves Trail of Chaos
  3. Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix for Issue
  4. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series
  5. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  6. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  7. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  8. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »