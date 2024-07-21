Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to end tonight at 11:59 pm IST. So, even if you're tuning it late, there are still some great deals up for grabs. The sale, which is an annual two-day event, brings huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, home appliances, PCs, and other electronic items. They are available at highly discounted rates compared to their usual selling price. Following up on our list of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones, we have compiled the top smartphone deals under Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. So, if buying a mid-range smartphone is part of your plans, you can take advantage of these offers to get the best value for your money.

In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail of bank benefits, cashback and exchange offers on smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Additionally, ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, alongside SBI credit card holders, can get an additional discount of 10 percent. The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which usually retails for Rs. 19,999, can be purchased for Rs. 16999, including all the offers. A similar offer is also live on the Redmi Note 13 5G which is currently listed for Rs. 16,999 against its MRP of Rs. 20,999. Some smartphones also qualify for exchange offers, which can further reduce their effective sale price.

Amazon Prime Day: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

