Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Trending Deals on Coffee Makers From Morphy Richards, Philips and Agaro

Here are some of the most popular deals on coffee machines during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2023.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2023 10:34 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Trending Deals on Coffee Makers From Morphy Richards, Philips and Agaro

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kevin Schmid

Brew you favourite cuppa in no time with these trending coffee makers during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 has entered its second day
  • The sale brings several discounts on coffee maker machines
  • The Amazon Prime Day sale will end at midnight tonight

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 has offered access to deals and discounts since the sale kicked off on Saturday and the two-day-long event will conclude tonight. Aside from several deals on home appliances and smart home devices, Amazon has also listed deals for coffee aficionados with deep discounts on coffee makers from top brands such as Philips, Pigeon, Morphy Richards, and Agaro. Here are some of the trending deals on electric coffee makers that are brewing quite a buzz amongst the baristas. Don't forget to check for additional bank offers, cashback deals, and customer-specific offers before placing the order.

Philips Drip Coffee Maker

This coffee maker offers a convenient way to brew up to two to seven cups of coffee within 10 minutes, with the push of a button. Just add the beans to the filter, add water to the jug, press the illumination button, and it will get to work. The machine automatically turns off after 30 minutes of brewing, offering an energy-efficient alternative to other appliances. Another noteworthy feature is its smart nozzle which circulates the coffee evenly for perfect aroma distribution.

Buy Now: Rs. 2,999 (MRP: Rs. 3,595)

Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker

You can brew up to four cups of your favourite beans with Pigeon's Brewster coffee maker. It comes with advanced brewing technology and a modern mesh filter, ensuring just the perfect taste. Its anti-drip mechanism allows for mess-free brewing. You can also keep your coffee hot longer after the brewing process is over, thanks to its hot plate. Given its compact design, this coffee maker is also travel-friendly.

Buy Now: Rs. 966 (MRP: Rs. 2,195)

Morphy Richards New Europa Espresso and Cappucino Cofee Maker

One of the top-selling coffee makers on Amazon with over 4,000 reviews, this one appears to be a popular choice amongst coffee connoisseurs. One of its key selling points is that you can brew different kinds of cappuccinos, espressos, as well as lattes. It comes with a removable drip tray and heat-resistant carafe. You can even control the strength of your cuppa with its steam knob. It can brew up to four cups simultaneously.

Buy Now: Rs. 4,299 (MRP: 5,395)

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker

If you are very particular about your brew, this espresso maker could be an ideal choice. It allows the you to control the pressure, frothing steam levels, as well as, the temperature of the coffee – making it a preferred choice for latte artists. It also comes with a digital thermometer and a powerful motor that generates 15 bar pressure, as per the product listing on Amazon.

Buy Now: Rs. 8,999 (MRP: 16,990)

AGARO Supreme Espresso Coffee Maker

An advanced option from the category, this coffee maker will allow you to brew around 30 cups at a time. It offers single shot mode, double shot mode, and a manual shot mode – with the first two options also open for customisation. One can choose from the 30 grind settings. Its powerful motor comes with a high-pressure capacity of 20 bars, which allows for a more stable and flavourful extraction of the beans. It also comes with a hands-free, anti-static grinding experience. It is also idea for commercial purposes.

Buy Now: Rs. 28,738 (MRP: 69,990)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: amazon prime day sale 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale, coffee machine, coffee maker
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 : Best Deals on Hair Styling Appliances From Philips, Havells and Agaro

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.