Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 has offered access to deals and discounts since the sale kicked off on Saturday and the two-day-long event will conclude tonight. Aside from several deals on home appliances and smart home devices, Amazon has also listed deals for coffee aficionados with deep discounts on coffee makers from top brands such as Philips, Pigeon, Morphy Richards, and Agaro. Here are some of the trending deals on electric coffee makers that are brewing quite a buzz amongst the baristas. Don't forget to check for additional bank offers, cashback deals, and customer-specific offers before placing the order.

Philips Drip Coffee Maker

This coffee maker offers a convenient way to brew up to two to seven cups of coffee within 10 minutes, with the push of a button. Just add the beans to the filter, add water to the jug, press the illumination button, and it will get to work. The machine automatically turns off after 30 minutes of brewing, offering an energy-efficient alternative to other appliances. Another noteworthy feature is its smart nozzle which circulates the coffee evenly for perfect aroma distribution.

Buy Now: Rs. 2,999 (MRP: Rs. 3,595)

Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker

You can brew up to four cups of your favourite beans with Pigeon's Brewster coffee maker. It comes with advanced brewing technology and a modern mesh filter, ensuring just the perfect taste. Its anti-drip mechanism allows for mess-free brewing. You can also keep your coffee hot longer after the brewing process is over, thanks to its hot plate. Given its compact design, this coffee maker is also travel-friendly.

Buy Now: Rs. 966 (MRP: Rs. 2,195)

Morphy Richards New Europa Espresso and Cappucino Cofee Maker

One of the top-selling coffee makers on Amazon with over 4,000 reviews, this one appears to be a popular choice amongst coffee connoisseurs. One of its key selling points is that you can brew different kinds of cappuccinos, espressos, as well as lattes. It comes with a removable drip tray and heat-resistant carafe. You can even control the strength of your cuppa with its steam knob. It can brew up to four cups simultaneously.

Buy Now: Rs. 4,299 (MRP: 5,395)

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker

If you are very particular about your brew, this espresso maker could be an ideal choice. It allows the you to control the pressure, frothing steam levels, as well as, the temperature of the coffee – making it a preferred choice for latte artists. It also comes with a digital thermometer and a powerful motor that generates 15 bar pressure, as per the product listing on Amazon.

Buy Now: Rs. 8,999 (MRP: 16,990)

AGARO Supreme Espresso Coffee Maker

An advanced option from the category, this coffee maker will allow you to brew around 30 cups at a time. It offers single shot mode, double shot mode, and a manual shot mode – with the first two options also open for customisation. One can choose from the 30 grind settings. Its powerful motor comes with a high-pressure capacity of 20 bars, which allows for a more stable and flavourful extraction of the beans. It also comes with a hands-free, anti-static grinding experience. It is also idea for commercial purposes.

Buy Now: Rs. 28,738 (MRP: 69,990)

