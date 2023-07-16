Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 is the best time for fitness enthusiasts to purchase equipment from the e-commerce platform. One of the categories topping the charts are treadmills and a variety of exercise bikes such as air bikes and recumbent bikes. The demand for these types of equipment is said to have increased after the global coronavirus pandemic, with people becoming more health conscious. Different fitness bikes target different areas of the body. For instance, while air bikes offer a high impact on both lower and upper bodies, recumbent bikes are designed especially for lower body impact, for people with joint and backache problems.

It is imperative to take into consideration the weight of the bike and your own weight, before you decide to purchase a particular model. Here are some of the top deals on various kinds of fitness bikes, that'll make your workouts more effective. Don't forget to check for additional bank offers, business purchase discounts, cashback and more before placing your order.

Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill

A treadmill undoubtedly helps in burning more calories than stationary bikes. This one comes with 12 workout programme presets and exercise modes. It features cell cushioning technology with rubber pads under the deck that are claimed to provide ample support to your joints. It comes with a wide running surface, easy-to-use display and a built-in console. You can keep track of your workout statistics with this treadmill.

Buy Now: Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 41,000)

Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle

If you are looking for a fitness option for a full body workout, this air bike could be a good choice for you. It targets both the upper and lower body for workouts. The bike will allow you to complete your daily cardio, high-intensity cross-training, and aerobic workouts. It has an ergonomic design that includes a heavily cushioned and adjustable seat and handlebars packed with high-density foam.

Buy Now: Rs. 7,199 (MRP: Rs. 13,000)

Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike

This bike comes with a heavy-duty 6kg flywheel. One of the key points of the bike is that it comes with a simulation app that will allow you to track your performance, and compete with people from all over the world. Its special belt-driven system allows for a comfortable, noise-free workout. It can support a maximum user weight of 120kg.

Buy Now: Rs. 9,999 (MRP: 24,999)

Durafit Efficio 2.5 HP Peak DC Motor Treadmill

This walking pad offers a speed range of 1-8 km/hr and can be easily operated with remote control. Already pre-installed, it can be used as soon as it is unpacked, as per the listing on Amazon. Needless to say, it is much easier to store than treadmills and air bikes. It also comes with wheels installed at the base, making it easier to carry it around.

Buy Now: Rs. 13,998 (MRP: Rs. 41,999)

Sparnod Fitness SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser

If you are looking for a low-intensity alternative, this mini-cycle pedal exerciser could be a good option. You can place it under your work desk and keep exercising. It comes with non-slip rubber pedals that allow a comfortable workout for both feet as well as hands. Some of the benefits include stimulated blood circulation, toning of arm muscles, and muscular tension release. A popular option for physiotherapy.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,310 (MRP: 3,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.