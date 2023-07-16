Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Today: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Range Extenders From Netgear, TP-Link and Tenda

Make sure to avail of these impressive deals on Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi range extenders, before the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 concludes at midnight.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2023 13:28 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Today: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Range Extenders From Netgear, TP-Link and Tenda

Wi-Fi range extender and routers are on sale from across top brands during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 ends at midnight
  • The sale includes discounts on a range of Wi-Fi devices including routers
  • Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for Prime subscribers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering offers on Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi range extenders/ boosters from top brands like Netgear, Tenda, and TP-Link. While wireless routers allow you to access the Internet via your devices, repeaters or boosters are designed to extend the wireless signal from your router and expands its coverage – especially to dead zones. We have handpicked some of the top deals on Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders, that you can avail of before the sale ends at midnight.

Don't forget to take into consideration the Wi-Fi band and speed, as per your usage. While a single-band router works just fine normally, for crowded locations you'll need to consider a model with dual-band Wi-Fi support. Similarly, for Wi-Fi extenders, it is best to make a decision based on the number of devices you need to connect.

Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router

The dual-band router offers up to 300Mbps speeds on 2.4GHz and 867Mbps on 5GHz. With 5dBi omnidirectional antennae, it can connect up to 30 devices at a time. Its bandwidth extends up to 1000 metres, allowing an uninterrupted internet experience, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,948 (MRP: 4,900)

TP-Link Archer C64 AC1200 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

This Wi-Fi router also offers dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, with peak speeds of 400 Mbps and 867 Mbps, respectively. It offers uninterrupted network connectivity on multiple devices at the same time, thanks to its four high-performance antennae. You can also set up daily internet usage time limits and block inappropriate content. It also allows remote router controls via the cloud.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,999 (MRP: 4,799)

Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110

You can boost your internet speeds by up to 1200Mbps with this Wi-Fi extender. It comes with smart LED indicators that will help you spot the best location for your range extender. It can support up to 20 devices at the same time, according to the details shared on the product's listing on Amazon, which makes it ideal for HD streaming and gaming.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,948 (MRP: 3,999)

TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender

With over one and a half lakh reviews on Amazon, this Wi-Fi extender appears to be one of the most popular choices on Amazon in this category. It offers up to 300Mbps network speeds. You can also connect it directly to devices like Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, DVRs and smart TVs. It also offers a smart signal indicator light that shows the signal strength of the existing router while identifying the right location to place the range device.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,298 (2,499)

Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (RBK854)

If you are looking for an advanced router that could support excessive internet usage, this home mesh system by Netgear could be a good choice. It comes with a Wi-Fi router and two satellites and covers up to 10,000 square feet. Its router can power up to 6Gbps for streaming HD video, gaming, or downloads. It is compatible with all internet providers including cable, satellite, fibre, DSL, and more.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,0,499 (MRP: Rs. 1,79,999)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WiFi router, wifi range extenders, wifi, amazon prime day sale 2023, amazon prime day sale, Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day 2023, Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top Deals on Trimmers from Top Brands Like Philips, MI, Havells, Bombay Shaving Co

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Today: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Range Extenders From Netgear, TP-Link and Tenda
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Apple Products
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Smartphone Deals
  3. Live: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Smartphones, Earphones and More
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Series to Go On Sale in India During Amazon Prime Day
  5. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  6. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  7. PlayStation 5, PS5 Accessories Discounted: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Incredible Prices on Renewed Gadgets During Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's xAI Will Use Public Tweets for AI Model Training, to Work With Twitter and Tesla
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
  3. Crypto, Metaverse Threats as Serious as Those Around Dynamite: Home Minister Amit Shah
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  5. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
  6. EV Maker BYD Said to Be Planning to Invest $1 Billion in India for Electric Cars, Batteries
  7. Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details
  8. India's Skyroot Aerospace in Talks With French Firm to Launch Nanosatellites
  9. EA Sports FC 24 Revealed: Release Date, Women’s Football in Ultimate Team, More
  10. Google, CCI Cross-Pleas in Android Mobile Device Case to Be Heard by Supreme Court in October
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.