Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering offers on Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi range extenders/ boosters from top brands like Netgear, Tenda, and TP-Link. While wireless routers allow you to access the Internet via your devices, repeaters or boosters are designed to extend the wireless signal from your router and expands its coverage – especially to dead zones. We have handpicked some of the top deals on Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders, that you can avail of before the sale ends at midnight.

Don't forget to take into consideration the Wi-Fi band and speed, as per your usage. While a single-band router works just fine normally, for crowded locations you'll need to consider a model with dual-band Wi-Fi support. Similarly, for Wi-Fi extenders, it is best to make a decision based on the number of devices you need to connect.

Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router

The dual-band router offers up to 300Mbps speeds on 2.4GHz and 867Mbps on 5GHz. With 5dBi omnidirectional antennae, it can connect up to 30 devices at a time. Its bandwidth extends up to 1000 metres, allowing an uninterrupted internet experience, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,948 (MRP: 4,900)

TP-Link Archer C64 AC1200 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

This Wi-Fi router also offers dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, with peak speeds of 400 Mbps and 867 Mbps, respectively. It offers uninterrupted network connectivity on multiple devices at the same time, thanks to its four high-performance antennae. You can also set up daily internet usage time limits and block inappropriate content. It also allows remote router controls via the cloud.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,999 (MRP: 4,799)

Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110

You can boost your internet speeds by up to 1200Mbps with this Wi-Fi extender. It comes with smart LED indicators that will help you spot the best location for your range extender. It can support up to 20 devices at the same time, according to the details shared on the product's listing on Amazon, which makes it ideal for HD streaming and gaming.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,948 (MRP: 3,999)

TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender

With over one and a half lakh reviews on Amazon, this Wi-Fi extender appears to be one of the most popular choices on Amazon in this category. It offers up to 300Mbps network speeds. You can also connect it directly to devices like Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, DVRs and smart TVs. It also offers a smart signal indicator light that shows the signal strength of the existing router while identifying the right location to place the range device.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,298 (2,499)

Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (RBK854)

If you are looking for an advanced router that could support excessive internet usage, this home mesh system by Netgear could be a good choice. It comes with a Wi-Fi router and two satellites and covers up to 10,000 square feet. Its router can power up to 6Gbps for streaming HD video, gaming, or downloads. It is compatible with all internet providers including cable, satellite, fibre, DSL, and more.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,0,499 (MRP: Rs. 1,79,999)

