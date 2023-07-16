Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to end at midnight, which means that shoppers only have a few hours before the platform's annual sale draws to a close. If you've previously added vlogging essentials like a camera, microphone, and ring light to your Amazon wishlist, it is worth checking their current prices before making a purchase. Vlogging, or video blogging, has become an immensely popular form of content creation in recent years on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. To engage your audience, it is useful to produce high-quality vlogs for which you need the right tools and equipment.

We've selected from of the best deals on vlogging essentials that you can pick during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale. Make sure to keep ICICI and SBI bank cards handy to save an extra 10 percent on the cart value before the sale ends tonight.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top deals on vlogging essentials

Vlogging camera: Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1

Investing in a good camera is crucial for vlogging and the Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 is designed to make vlogging seamless for novice users. It features a 1-inch 20.1-megapixel sensor and a fixed lens with Zeiss optics. It has a compact body, dedicated buttons and a fully articulating LCD display. The camera features a diffused red LED indicator that indicates the video is being recorded.

It can be connected to your smartphone with little to no effort to use Sony's Imaging Edge Mobile app to remotely control the camera. You can also transfer images and video instantly to your smartphone. It has built-in support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Prime Day sale deal will let you save up to 30 percent on the Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1. You can also use bank offers to save an extra 10 percent on the cart value.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990)

Smartphone Gimbal: DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Gimbals can entirely transform the way you record your videos the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal features 3-axis stabilisation for stable footage. This phone gimbal stabiliser is lightweight and comes with a built-in extension rod. It provides you with intuitive control as it comes with a side wheel that lets you adjusts focus and zoom to record cinematic blur or other dramatic effects.

The ergonomic grip is stain-resistant as it is coated with a non-slip texture to stay secure in your hands. The 28 percent discount can be clubbed with bank offers for additional discounts before the sale ends at midnight.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,989 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Tripod: Syvo WT 3130 Aluminum Tripod

A sturdy tripod is essential for stable shots and hands-free filming and Syvo WT 3130 Aluminum Tripod is all that you need to purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Made of high-quality aluminium alloy, this tripod is lightweight and perfect for digital cameras, mobile phones and more. It comes with a three-way head with 360-degree rotation that facilitates smooth and accurate recording.

This is an adjustable-height tripod that comes with three extendable sections where the legs can be raised by to up to 50 inches. The non-slip rubber, bubble level and non-slip foot pad are features that make this tripod a worthy buy. It is listed at an 82 percent discount during Prime Day Sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 3.990)

Ring light: Digitek (DRL-14C) Professional (31cm) Dual Temperature LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand

Proper lighting can dramatically enhance the quality of your vlogs and for that ring lights can be a great option if you are starting your vlogging journey. Digitek Dual Temperature LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand is a 5-foot light stand that lets you control the intensity control and colour temperature control to create appropriate lighting for the surrounding.

This ring light comes with a 1/4-inch mounting thread, shock absorption spring, 4-section structure and grip head that can hold up to 5kgs. You can save up to 60 percent on this ring light during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,399 (MRP Rs. 3,495)

Microphone: Digitek Wireless Microphone System

To ensure excellent audio quality in your vlogs, you should invest in an external microphone. Digitek Wireless Microphone System comes with a 360-degree receiver, two transmitters, a DSLR cable, two wind muffs, two monitor earphones and a lightning cable.

It allows you to brilliantly record sound and trims the sounding noise to provide you with professional clear and clean audio. Save up to 40 percent during Amazon Prime Day Sale on this Digitek Wireless Microphone System. You can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI credit cards.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,299 (MRP Rs. 6,995)

