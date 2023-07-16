Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Baking Appliances Like OTG, Stand Mixer and More

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 is currently offering some of the best deals on baking appliances like OTG, stand mixer and more.

Written by Viveka Nagar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2023 16:10 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Baking Appliances Like OTG, Stand Mixer and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/kam-idris

Bakers Delight Yourself with the Top Deals on Baking Appliances like OTG, Stand Mixer and More

  • Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight after a two-day run
  • You can avail discounts of up to 60 percent on baking appliances today
  • The sale includes deals on OTG, stand mixer and other appliances

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 — the exclusive sale limited to Prime subscribers — began on Saturday and will end tonight. This two-day sale over the weekend is offering discounts on products of all categories — including baking appliances. Picking baking appliances that offer great value for money can be tricky, so we've highlighted some of the best OTG, hand mixers, food processors and other appliances used for baking that you can shop for during the Prime Day sale that ends in a few hours.

In addition to the Prime Day sale deals and offers, you can also avail of additional discounts of up to 10 percent using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. We have listed some of the best deals on baking essentials that you shouldn't miss during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2023.

OTG: Inalsa Oven MasterChef 30SSRC OTG

This Inalsa OTG oven features the company's Even Toast technology that allows you to roast delicacies evenly. It comes with a unique 6-way heat setting along with 2 rack positions that allow you to bake, broil, toast and keep your food warm. This OTG quickly heats up, to help you cook your delights faster without consuming too much electricity.

It features convection baking and rotisserie features that allow for much faster and superior cooking and you can also monitor the progress via a see-through door. You can take advantage of a 60 percent discount on the Inalsa OTG and use bank offers to save an extra Rs. 1,250 before the Amazon Prime sale ends.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,906 (MRP Rs. 11,195)

Hand Mixer: Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer

The Philips mixer comes with two cone-shaped stainless-steel strip beaters and stainless-steel dough hooks that facilitate even mixing. The 5-speed feature lets you mix or beat ingredients that can be used in a variety of recipes. The lightweight and ergonomic design is claimed to make mixing effortless and comfortable.

It is built with high-quality and dishwasher-safe stainless steel which makes it durable, as per the product's listing. You can save up to 20 percent on this hand mixer during the ongoing Amazon sale, while a coupon and bank offer can help you save even more money.

Buy now at: Rs. 737 (MRP Rs. 995)

Stand Mixer: Rossmann Professional Stand Mixer

The Rossmann Electric Stand Mixer is equipped with a pure copper motor for reliable performance and durability. It features premium quality all-metal gear for seamless planetary movement and optimal mixing results. The stand mixer comes with 3 different blades that allow you to whisk, beat and knead the dough and proves great to prepare different kinds of batter and dough.

This appliance comes with a 6-litre detachable bowl that is made of 304-grade stainless steel with a cover. You can buy this stand mixer at a 60 percent discount and use bank offers save more of your funds before the sale ends..

Buy now at: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 21,995)

Kitchen Weighing Scale: HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 33 Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale

The digital food weighing scale from HealthSense is great for all bakers who face problems when it comes to the weight of any particular ingredient. It comes with build-in high precision sensors and a free BPA-free plastic bowl to place your food in for accurate measurement.

The TARE function is also present that allows you to set the scale to zero even when the bowl is already placed. Save up to 50 percent on this digital kitchen weighing scale and along with that also use bank offers to save extra.

Buy now at: Rs. 737 (MRP Rs. 995)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Amazon Prime Dale Sale 2023 Discounts on Travel Gadgets like Adapters, Earphones, Hotspot and More
Xiaomi Plans to Boost Smartphone Sale in India as Samsung Struggles

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Baking Appliances Like OTG, Stand Mixer and More
Comment
 
 

