Technology News

Amazon Prime Dale Sale 2023 Discounts on Travel Gadgets like Adapter, Earphones, Hotspot and More

These are the top deals on travel gadgets that you can carry with you on your next trip — if you buy them before the Prime Day sale ends at midnight.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2023 15:08 IST
Amazon Prime Dale Sale 2023 Discounts on Travel Gadgets like Adapter, Earphones, Hotspot and More

Photo Credit: Bluewater Sweden/ Unsplash

Make your next travel convenient with these recommended gadgets, slated at impressive discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale with discounts on travel gadgets ends tonight
  • Xiaomi's 20,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,998 (MRP: 2,199)
  • The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,495)

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will conclude at midnight, so Prime subscribers will have to move quickly in order to avail of discounts, deals and offers before the sale ends. With several flat discounts, bank offers, exchange deals, cashback and more on products from all categories — including travel. From noise-cancelling headphones and luggage scales to universal adapters, and personal hotspots, travellers can make the most of the Prime Day sale.

Here are a few recommendations on the top deals for gadgets that will make your travel more convenient and hassle-free.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds offer support for active noise cancellation (ANC) which is useful while traveling. The headset offers playtime of seven hours for the earphones, and 36 hours with the case. It sports a sleek and stylish design and is claimed to offer a comfortable fit. You can also choose from three modes — bold, bass, and serenade. With the built-in mic, you can also attend calls while on the go.

Buy Now: Rs. 2,698 (MRP: Rs. 3,299)

GLUN 50Kg Portable Scale Digital LCD Display Electronic Luggage Hanging Weighing Scale

You can easily skip heavy airport penalties for excessive luggage with this weighing scale. This travel-friendly gadget is lightweight and easy to carry. Its large LCD display will allow you to get the precise weight of your baggage. It offers readings in different measurements in easily convertible units, such as kg (kilograms) and lb (pounds).

Buy Now: Rs. 299 (MRP: Rs. 449)

Xiaomi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh

A good quality power bank can come in very handy while travelling, and this fast charge pick from Xiaomi ticks a fair share of the features expected from such a device. This large-capacity power bank can charge up to three devices at the same time and even offers a charging mode to safely charge low-power devices. You can charge it through both USB Type-C and Micro-USB ports.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,998 (MRP: 2,199)

OREI Worldwide Universal Travel Adapter with Dual USB Ports

While travelling internationally, it is important to carry a universal adapter so that you can easily plug your electronic gadgets into power outlets equipped with a different style. This travel adapter is usable in more than 150 countries like Europe (Type C), the UK (Type G Plug Adapter), Australia (Type I ), USA and Japan (Type A). You can connect it with up to two devices at a time. It is compact in design, you can easily carry it while traveling abroad.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,099 (MRP: 1,999)

Philips Handheld Garment Steamer

Keep your fashion game on point while travelling with this handheld garment steamer which will allow you to iron any and all of your clothes, anywhere. This foldable steamer guarantees a no-burn ironing, and can be used sans an ironing board. It gets ready for action within 30 seconds. It can also be easily used on embroidered, heavily pleated, and designer clothes.

Buy Now: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,495)

Airtel Xstream DigitalTV AMF-311WW 150Mbps Single_Band Data Card

Your travel destination may or may not have good Wi-Fi, necessitating portable hotspots. This one by Airtel offers a download speed of up to 150 Mbps and an upload speed of upto 50Mbps. You can connect up to 10 devices at the same time, making it optimal even for group travels. The battery lasts for about six hours of continuous working time, and 300 hours on standby.

Buy Now: Rs. 2,499 (MRP: 3,250)

Sounce Shutter Remote Control with Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Shutter remote control is a special hit amongst solo travellers. It allows the user to click photos and record videos, totally hands-free. It is compatible with a wide range of devices. It comes with an adjustable wrist strap for quick access. It can connect with devices placed as far as 10 metres. 

Buy Now: Rs. 149 (MRP: Rs. 299)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: travel gadgets, Travel, Amazon Prime Day Sale, amazon prime day sale 2023, prime day sale 2023, prime day, amazon sale, amazon, sale offers
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Tonight: Don't Miss These Vlogging Essentials From Sony, DJI and More
Amazon Prime Dale Sale 2023 Discounts on Travel Gadgets like Adapter, Earphones, Hotspot and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Apple Products
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Smartphone Deals
  3. iPhone 14 to Galaxy Z Flip 4: Top Premium Phones to Buy on Day 2 of Prime Day
  4. Best Wi-Fi Extenders to Purchase on Day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day Sale
  5. Best Deals on AmazonBasics Products and Accessories: Prime Day Sale 2023
  6. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  7. Tesla Rolls Out First Cybertruck After Two-Year Delay: See Here
  8. Redmi Note 13 Reportedly Spotted on EEC Listing: All Details
  9. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  2. Twitter Cash Flow Still Negative Because of 50 Percent Drop in Ad Revenue, Heavy Debt: Elon Musk
  3. India’s New Online Gaming Tax Will Stifle Foreign Investment, Put $2.5 Billion Investment at Risk: Gaming Firms
  4. Tesla Rolls Out First Cybertruck After Two-Year Delay: All Details
  5. Elon Musk's xAI Will Use Public Tweets for AI Model Training, to Work With Twitter and Tesla
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
  7. Crypto, Metaverse Threats as Serious as Those Around Dynamite: Home Minister Amit Shah
  8. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  9. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
  10. EV Maker BYD Said to Be Planning to Invest $1 Billion in India for Electric Cars, Batteries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.