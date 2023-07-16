Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will conclude at midnight, so Prime subscribers will have to move quickly in order to avail of discounts, deals and offers before the sale ends. With several flat discounts, bank offers, exchange deals, cashback and more on products from all categories — including travel. From noise-cancelling headphones and luggage scales to universal adapters, and personal hotspots, travellers can make the most of the Prime Day sale.

Here are a few recommendations on the top deals for gadgets that will make your travel more convenient and hassle-free.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds offer support for active noise cancellation (ANC) which is useful while traveling. The headset offers playtime of seven hours for the earphones, and 36 hours with the case. It sports a sleek and stylish design and is claimed to offer a comfortable fit. You can also choose from three modes — bold, bass, and serenade. With the built-in mic, you can also attend calls while on the go.

GLUN 50Kg Portable Scale Digital LCD Display Electronic Luggage Hanging Weighing Scale

You can easily skip heavy airport penalties for excessive luggage with this weighing scale. This travel-friendly gadget is lightweight and easy to carry. Its large LCD display will allow you to get the precise weight of your baggage. It offers readings in different measurements in easily convertible units, such as kg (kilograms) and lb (pounds).

Xiaomi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh

A good quality power bank can come in very handy while travelling, and this fast charge pick from Xiaomi ticks a fair share of the features expected from such a device. This large-capacity power bank can charge up to three devices at the same time and even offers a charging mode to safely charge low-power devices. You can charge it through both USB Type-C and Micro-USB ports.

OREI Worldwide Universal Travel Adapter with Dual USB Ports

While travelling internationally, it is important to carry a universal adapter so that you can easily plug your electronic gadgets into power outlets equipped with a different style. This travel adapter is usable in more than 150 countries like Europe (Type C), the UK (Type G Plug Adapter), Australia (Type I ), USA and Japan (Type A). You can connect it with up to two devices at a time. It is compact in design, you can easily carry it while traveling abroad.

Philips Handheld Garment Steamer

Keep your fashion game on point while travelling with this handheld garment steamer which will allow you to iron any and all of your clothes, anywhere. This foldable steamer guarantees a no-burn ironing, and can be used sans an ironing board. It gets ready for action within 30 seconds. It can also be easily used on embroidered, heavily pleated, and designer clothes.

Airtel Xstream DigitalTV AMF-311WW 150Mbps Single_Band Data Card

Your travel destination may or may not have good Wi-Fi, necessitating portable hotspots. This one by Airtel offers a download speed of up to 150 Mbps and an upload speed of upto 50Mbps. You can connect up to 10 devices at the same time, making it optimal even for group travels. The battery lasts for about six hours of continuous working time, and 300 hours on standby.

Sounce Shutter Remote Control with Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Shutter remote control is a special hit amongst solo travellers. It allows the user to click photos and record videos, totally hands-free. It is compatible with a wide range of devices. It comes with an adjustable wrist strap for quick access. It can connect with devices placed as far as 10 metres.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.