Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With 1.6-Inch Display Listed on Company Site: Design, Features Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2024 13:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With 1.6-Inch Display Listed on Company Site: Design, Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 seen in Dark Grey, Pink and White colourways

  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is listed with 16GB of RAM
  • The smartwatch allows users to change bands
  • The Galaxy Fit 3 is said to carry a 208mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leaks have surfaced multiple times over the past few months. Now the smartwatch has been spotted on one of the company's UAE website. The listing reveals its design, features, and colour options. However, the price of the smart wearable has not yet been confirmed. From what is seen on the website, the Galaxy Fit 3 comes with a lot of upgrades over the Galaxy Fit 2, which was unveiled in September 2020. 

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is listed on the Samsung UAE e-store in three colour options - Dark Grey, Pink, and White. However, it is not yet available for purchase online. An "out of stock" disclaimer appears on the page and the "Where to Buy" tab leads to a list of offline stores in the UAE. The price of the device is also not listed.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 specifications, features

According to the Samsung Gulf listing, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 carries a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 256 x 402 pixels, which is considerably larger than the 1.1-inch AMOLED screen seen on the Galaxy Fit 2. The body on the newer Galaxy Fit 3 model is made of aluminium, as opposed to the polycarbonate chassis of the older model.

The Galaxy Fit 3 gets a quick-release button that is said to assist in the easy change of bands. On that note, Sports Bands for the device are listed on the same page. It is seen in dark green and orange colour options. In fine print, the company notes that these bands are sold separately, with their colour and availability varying based on region.galaxy fit 3 sports bands Samsung inline fit3sportsbands

Similar to the Galaxy Fit 2, however, the Galaxy Fit 3 supports 5ATM water resistance and carries an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, as per the listing. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 10.0 and latest. Processor details of the smartwatch are not listed, but it is claimed to come with 16MB RAM and 256MB of inbuilt storage. It also boots FreeRTOS out-of-the-box, as per the spec sheet found online.

Like most other smartwatches, the Galaxy Fit 3 offers more than 100 workout modes and is equipped with a sleep tracker. It can also measure steps, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels and the data can be synced with the Samsung Health application. Its inbuilt barometer is said to help detect a fall. In case of emergencies, one can press the home button, placed on the right side of the watch body, five times to notify their emergency contacts. Such instances will be followed by the lock screen displaying pre-registered medical information for assistance when help arrives.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is backed by a 208mAh battery, a significantly larger one than the 159mAh cell found on the older model. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 13 days on a single charge and said to take 30 minutes to charge from zero to 65 percent. The smartwatch gets Bluetooth 5.3 but does not offer GPS. It weighs 36.8g with the band while the body alone weighs 18.5g and measures 42.9mm x 28.8mm x 9.9mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With 1.6-Inch Display Listed on Company Site: Design, Features Revealed
