Best Colour Laser Printers 2026: Prices, Models and Features

Colour laser printers continue to play a key role in small businesses and home offices, as well as growing businesses. While laserjet printers are still uncommon in the average Indian home, they offer consistent print quality, faster speeds, and lower running costs compared to inkjet alternatives. In 2026, the market offers a wide range of options, from compact wireless colour printers for light workloads to full-fledged multifunction machines designed for high-volume office use. This list of the best colour laser printers in India includes models that cover different budgets and use cases, focusing on print quality, speed, connectivity, paper handling, and overall reliability to help buyers choose the right fit for their needs.

Why Choose a Colour LaserJet Printer for Your Business?

A colour laser printer makes sense for business use because it is built to work fast and stay consistent. It prints sharper text, handles colour graphics better, and does not slow down when workloads increase. Compared to inkjet models, laser printers need less frequent maintenance and cope more easily with regular, high-volume printing. Over time, they also cost less per page, especially for documents that mix text and colour. For offices that value reliability, speed, and professional-looking output, colour laser printers are a dependable choice.

Top Features to Look for in a Laser Colour Printer

When you are choosing a colour laser printer, start by looking at print speed and print quality, since these shape your everyday experience. Faster printing keeps work moving, while clean text and consistent colours make documents look professional. Connectivity also matters more than it used to, so features like Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and mobile printing make life easier when multiple people need to print from different devices.

It's also worth thinking about paper handling and running costs. A larger paper tray means fewer refills, and automatic duplex printing helps cut paper use. If you scan or copy often, a multifunction model can save space and time. Finally, support for high-yield toner and a predictable cost per page can make a big difference over the long run.

Best Colour Laser Printers in 2026

Canon imageRUNNER C3326 Printer

The Canon imageRUNNER C3326 is an A3 colour laser multifunction printer built for medium to large office environments that need reliable document handling across print, copy, scan, send, and optional fax tasks. It prints at speeds of up to 26 pages per minute in colour and black and white, supports automatic duplex printing, and offers print resolutions up to 1,200×1,200 dpi.

The system includes a 7-inch colour touchscreen, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, wired and wireless networking, and mobile printing support. It handles a wide range of paper sizes and weights, supports advanced finishing options like stapling and hole punching, and includes multiple security features for controlled document access.

Canon imageRUNNER C3326 Printer Price in India

Canon has priced the imageRUNNER C3326 Printer in India at Rs. 1,91,591, and it is being sold via Flipkart.

HP Color Laserjet Pro Multi Function Laser Printer

The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 3303sdw is a compact colour laser multifunction printer designed for small to mid-sized work teams, offering print, scan, and copy functions in one unit. It supports automatic duplex printing and delivers print speeds of up to 25 pages per minute in both colour and black and white, with a maximum resolution of 600×600 dpi.

The printer includes a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen, an automatic document feeder, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and mobile printing support through AirPrint, Mopria, Wi-Fi Direct, and the HP Smart app. It can deal with up to 40,000 pages per month, uses four individual toner cartridges, and supports a wide range of paper sizes and media types, making it suitable for everyday office workloads.

HP Color Laserjet Pro Multi Function Laser Printer Price in India

The HP Colour Laserjet Pro multi-function laser printer is priced in India at Rs. 51,999 and can be purchased via Amazon.

Canon imageCLASS Multi Function Laser Colour Printer

The Canon imageCLASS MF643Cdw is a colour laser multifunction printer that combines printing, copying, scanning, and document sending in a compact office-friendly design. It prints at speeds of up to 21 pages per minute in both colour and black and white, supports automatic duplex printing, and delivers print quality up to 1,200×1,200 dpi with image refinement.

The printer has a 5-inch colour touchscreen, a 50-sheet automatic document feeder, wireless and wired networking, mobile printing support, and built-in PCL language. It handles a wide range of paper sizes and media types, supports secure and cloud-based scanning, and is rated for a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, making it suitable for small to mid-sized workgroups.

Canon imageCLASS Multi Function Laser Colour Printer Price in India

In India, the Canon imageCLASS multi-function laser colour printer is currently available at a price of Rs. 48,990 through Amazon.

Brother HL-L3280CDW Auto Duplex Color Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L3280CDW is an A4 colour laser printer designed for small offices that need fast, reliable printing without scan or copy functions. It delivers print speeds of up to 26 pages per minute in both colour and black, supports automatic duplex printing, and offers print resolution up to 600×2,400 dpi.

The printer features a 2.7-inch colour LCD, 256MB of memory, and a 250-sheet input tray. Connectivity options cover USB, Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and mobile printing via AirPrint, Mopria, and Brother iPrint&Scan. It ships with full-capacity starter toner and supports higher-yield cartridges for heavier workloads.

Brother HL-L3280CDW Auto Duplex Color Laser Printer Price in India

The Brother HL-L3280CDW Auto Duplex Colour Laser Printer costs around Rs. 37,399 in India and is available for purchase via Amazon.

HP Colour Laser 150nw Wireless Color Laser Printer

The HP Colour Laser 150nw is a compact colour laser printer aimed at low-volume home offices and small teams, offering print-only functionality with wireless and wired networking. It prints at speeds of up to 19 pages per minute (black) and 4 pages per minute (colour, with a maximum resolution of 600×600 dpi.

The printer supports Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, USB connectivity, and mobile printing through AirPrint, Mopria, and mobile apps. It uses four separate toner cartridges, handles media weights up to 220gsm, supports manual duplex printing via the driver, and is rated for a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages, with a recommended workload of 100 to 500 pages per month.

HP Colour Laser 150nw Wireless Color Laser Printer Price in India

HP Colour Laser 150nw wireless colour laser printer can currently be bought for Rs. 29,999 via Amazon and the official HP website.

