Him Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Jordan Peele's Psychological Horror

Him (2025) explores the dark side of ambition as a young athlete enters a terrifying mentor-student relationship.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2026 00:09 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Him (2025), a psychological sports horror film produced by Jordan Peele

Highlights
  • Psychological sports horror film produced by Jordan Peele
  • Directed by Justin Tipping
  • Streaming on JioHotstar in India since January 19, 2026
Him (2025), a psychological horror supported by Jordan Peele, blends ambition, fame, and fear. In this movie, from the director Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, hero worship extracts a sinister toll in the competitive sports realm as inspiration turns to menace. Plunging deep into the sinister world of sports and celebrity with a psychological horror take on fame, this is dark, bold stuff about control, ambition, and identity, ramped up by a bold visual style that oozes an unpleasant atmosphere. Now, following its 2025 theatrical run, the film has found a streaming home, allowing viewers to more easily catch up with this chilling tale.

When and Where to Watch Him

Indian viewers can stream Him on JioHotstar by purchasing the subscription. The film is available in both English and Hindi, thus appealing to a much larger audience.

Trailer and Plot of Him

In “Him”, a promising young athlete's life is transformed when he's whisked away to train with a legendary sports champion. What starts as the opportunity of a lifetime later becomes psychological horror, as the mentor's brilliance turns into control, obsession, and something much darker. The project was noted for its fearlessness in both its premise and striking visuals, undeterred by contrasting views of the story's storytelling elements, which play up themes of fame as much as the fulfilment of fears and a dangerous mentor.

Cast and Crew of Him

The film is directed by Justin Tipping and written by Skip Bronkie, Zack Akers, and Tipping, with Jordan Peele serving as a producer under his Monkeypaw Productions, along with Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, and Julia Fox, who star, with Wayans delivering a surprising shift into darker fare while Withers gives an emotionally charged performance that lends the story a grounded good heart.

IMDb Rating of Him

The movie is rated 5.0 out of 10 on IMDb and has received mixed reviews from critics as well as audiences.

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
