Laser vs Inkjet Printers: Key Differences and Buying Guide

Laser printing is considered slightly costly for low-volume printing in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 20:47 IST
Laser vs Inkjet Printers: Key Differences and Buying Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/George Milton

Laser vs Inkjet Printers: Key Differences and Price in India

Highlights
  • Inkjet Printers are considered best for photos and images
  • Laser printers focus more on sharp text and clean graphics
  • Inkjet is suitable for those who need more image quality and rich visuals
Basic inkjet printers are still quite common in Indian homes and offices, while colour laser printers have remained popular with businesses, professionals and some educational institutions. Choosing between a laser printer and an inkjet printer might seem confusing, especially when both options appear almost similar at a first glance. The real differences show up once you think about how often you print, what you print, and how much you want to spend over time. Laser printers use dry toner and are built for speed, sharp text, and higher volumes, while inkjet printers use liquid ink and are better suited for colour photos and occasional home printing.

Price also plays a big role for buyers in India. Inkjet printers start at much lower prices and are easy to find under Rs. 5,000, making them popular for home use and light workloads. Laser printers cost more upfront, especially colour models, but they print faster and usually cost less per page eventually. This guide breaks down the key differences in technology, quality, speed, maintenance, and prices in India to help you decide which type fits your needs best.

Difference Between Laser and Inkjet Technology

Laser printers employ electrostatic laser technology. When the print command is issued, the printer uses a laser beam to create an electrostatic image on a photosensitive drum. The drum attracts toner powder and, based on the areas discharged, and transfers it onto paper and fuses it using heat. This technique is best suited for high-volume tasks.

In Inkjet printers, printing takes place through spraying liquid ink onto paper. It enables high-quality photo and colour prints and is suitable for high-detail images and photo printing.

Laser vs Inkjet Printers: Running Costs and Cost Per Page

Laser printing is considered slightly costly for low-volume printing, as the toner cartridges are expensive. They are available on Amazon with price tags that can run up to Rs. 12,000, for the high-end options. Still, they appear to be more cost-efficient for bulk volume printing and more durable.

Inkjet printers cost less compared to the laser models, and you can get one from a leading brand under Rs. 10,000 on Amazon.  The ink cartridges might need frequent replacement, and users might face issues like ink drying if they don't use them for a long period.

Laser vs Inkjet Printers: Print Quality and Colour Output Comparison

When you compare print quality, the difference between inkjet and laser printers becomes obvious. If you print photos or colourful designs, inkjet printers give you richer colours and smoother shading, especially on photo or glossy paper.

Laser printers focus more on sharp text and clean graphics, which work better for documents and reports. Colour lasers are fine for charts and presentations, but for photo-heavy work, inkjets usually look better.

Best Use Cases for Laser Printers

If you deal with a lot of printing every day, a laser printer usually fits right in. It works well for things like reports, invoices, contracts, manuals, and training material where clear text really matters. You can print large batches without the printer slowing down, and the cost per page stays more predictable over time. Laser printers are also handy for labels, envelopes, and office presentations with charts, especially when you want clean, smudge-free prints on regular paper.

Best Use Cases for Inkjet Printers

If you print photos, colourful documents, or creative projects, an inkjet printer is usually the better choice. It works well for home use, school assignments, and small office tasks that include images or designs. You can use it for things like photo prints, presentations, greeting cards, or simple everyday documents. Inkjet printers are also a suitable option if you want a lower starting price and do not print large volumes every day.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Laser printer vs inkjet printer, inkjet printer vs laser printer, inkjet vs laser printer, difference between inkjet and laser printer, Difference between laser printer and inkjet printer, difference between laser and inkjet printer
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Laser vs Inkjet Printers: Key Differences and Buying Guide
