Best Laser Printers in India for Home Printing Needs

Laser printers remain a practical choice for home users who need fast, sharp black-and-white document printing with low running costs. Many newer models now combine printing, scanning, and copying in compact designs suited for limited spaces. Features such as automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and mobile printing support have also become standard, making everyday tasks more convenient. From reliable print-only options to feature-rich multifunction devices, here are some of the best laser printers for home use in India, along with their key features and current prices.

HP Laser 303dw Printer

The HP Laser 303dw is a monochrome laser printer focused on print-only tasks, making it suitable for home and small office environments. It produces up to 30 A4 pages per minute and includes automatic two-sided printing. Print quality is rated at up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. The device supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended usage range of 300 to 2,300 pages. It is equipped with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, and handles various paper sizes, including A4 and envelopes, with media weights between 60 and 220 gsm.

The printer supports wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB, along with mobile printing through AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP app. It features 256MB of memory and a basic control panel with status lights and buttons. Power usage is 445W while printing and below 1W in sleep mode. With duplex printing, wireless support, and a compact footprint, it works well for home users who require dependable black-and-white printing for regular documents.

HP Laser 303dw Printer Price in India

The HP 303dw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer can be purchased in India at Rs. 15,999.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Printer

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer built for small offices and home setups, supporting print, scan, and copy functions. It offers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic two-sided printing. Print resolution goes up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. The printer has a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended usage range of 300 to 2,300 pages. It features a 250-sheet input tray, up to 100-sheet output capacity, and supports various media sizes, including A4 and envelopes. Copy functions allow up to 99 copies with 25 to 400 percent resizing, while scanning supports up to 600 dpi using a CIS sensor.

Connectivity options include USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct, along with support for AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP mobile app. The device comes with 256MB shared memory and a button-based control panel. Power usage is rated at 445W while printing and less than 1W in sleep mode. With fast print speeds, duplex capability, and wireless connectivity, it is well suited for home users who require dependable black-and-white document printing along with scanning and copying features.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Printer Price in India

In India, the HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer can currently be bought for Rs. 21,999.

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn is a monochrome laser multifunction printer built for home and small office environments, combining print, copy, and colour scan capabilities. It prints at speeds of up to 29 pages per minute and supports automatic two-sided printing. The device offers a print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, enhanced to 2400 x 600 dpi equivalent, and delivers the first page in around 5.4 seconds. Copying supports up to 999 pages with 25 to 400 percent enlargement and reduction, while scanning reaches up to 600 x 600 dpi optical resolution.

A 150-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output tray are included, with support for various paper sizes and media types. The printer connects via USB and Ethernet and supports mobile printing through AirPrint and Mopria. With 256MB memory, a 5-line LCD panel, and a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages, it is suitable for home users who require fast, dependable black-and-white document printing along with scanning and copying functions.

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer is listed in India presently at Rs. 21,566.

Canon imageCLASS MF272dw Printer

The Canon imageCLASS MF272dw is a monochrome laser multifunction printer designed for home use, offering print, copy, and colour scan functions. It delivers up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing. Print resolution is 600 x 600 dpi, enhanced up to 2400 x 600 dpi equivalent, with a first print time of around 5.4 seconds. It also supports up to 999 copies and 25 to 400 percent scaling, while scanning offers up to 600 x 600 dpi optical resolution.

The printer includes a 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray, and supports various paper sizes and types. It offers USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with support for AirPrint and Mopria. With a compact design, 256MB memory, and a 20,000-page monthly duty cycle, it suits home users needing fast, reliable black-and-white printing with scanning and copying features.

Canon imageCLASS MF272dw Printer Price in India

Currently, the Canon imageCLASS MF272dw Printer costs Rs. 23,299 in India.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Printer

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer offering print, scan, and copy functions, making it suitable for home use. It delivers up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing. Print resolution reaches up to 2400 x 600 dpi (HQ1200), while scanning supports up to 600 x 2400 dpi. It also offers multiple copies, scaling from 25 percent to 400 percent, and a 100-sheet output tray.

The printer supports USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, including Wi-Fi Direct, and features a two-line display with 32MB memory. With wireless support, duplex printing, and reliable laser output, it suits home users who need fast black-and-white printing along with scanning and copying in a compact setup.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Printer Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2541DW Printer is currently available at Rs. 22,299.