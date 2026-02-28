Technology News
English Edition

Best Laser Printers in India for Home Printing Needs

Current models combine print, scan, and copy with duplex and wireless support, making everyday tasks easier in compact spaces

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 February 2026 08:00 IST
Best Laser Printers in India for Home Printing Needs

Photo Credit: HP

Best Laser Printers for Home in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HP 323dnw adds scan and copy with duplex support
  • Canon MF272dw offers Wi-Fi and auto duplex printing
  • Brother DCP-L2541DW supports Wi-Fi Direct printing
Advertisement

Laser printers remain a practical choice for home users who need fast, sharp black-and-white document printing with low running costs. Many newer models now combine printing, scanning, and copying in compact designs suited for limited spaces. Features such as automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and mobile printing support have also become standard, making everyday tasks more convenient. From reliable print-only options to feature-rich multifunction devices, here are some of the best laser printers for home use in India, along with their key features and current prices.

HP Laser 303dw Printer

The HP Laser 303dw is a monochrome laser printer focused on print-only tasks, making it suitable for home and small office environments. It produces up to 30 A4 pages per minute and includes automatic two-sided printing. Print quality is rated at up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. The device supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended usage range of 300 to 2,300 pages. It is equipped with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, and handles various paper sizes, including A4 and envelopes, with media weights between 60 and 220 gsm.hp laser printer hp inline2 hplaser2

The printer supports wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB, along with mobile printing through AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP app. It features 256MB of memory and a basic control panel with status lights and buttons. Power usage is 445W while printing and below 1W in sleep mode. With duplex printing, wireless support, and a compact footprint, it works well for home users who require dependable black-and-white printing for regular documents.

 

HP Laser 303dw Printer Price in India

The HP 303dw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer can be purchased in India at Rs. 15,999.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Printer

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer built for small offices and home setups, supporting print, scan, and copy functions. It offers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic two-sided printing. Print resolution goes up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. The printer has a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended usage range of 300 to 2,300 pages. It features a 250-sheet input tray, up to 100-sheet output capacity, and supports various media sizes, including A4 and envelopes. Copy functions allow up to 99 copies with 25 to 400 percent resizing, while scanning supports up to 600 dpi using a CIS sensor.hp laser printer hp inline1 hplaser1

Connectivity options include USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct, along with support for AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP mobile app. The device comes with 256MB shared memory and a button-based control panel. Power usage is rated at 445W while printing and less than 1W in sleep mode. With fast print speeds, duplex capability, and wireless connectivity, it is well suited for home users who require dependable black-and-white document printing along with scanning and copying features.

 

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Printer Price in India

In India, the HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer can currently be bought for Rs. 21,999.

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn is a monochrome laser multifunction printer built for home and small office environments, combining print, copy, and colour scan capabilities. It prints at speeds of up to 29 pages per minute and supports automatic two-sided printing. The device offers a print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, enhanced to 2400 x 600 dpi equivalent, and delivers the first page in around 5.4 seconds. Copying supports up to 999 pages with 25 to 400 percent enlargement and reduction, while scanning reaches up to 600 x 600 dpi optical resolution.canon laser printer canon inline1 canonlaser1

A 150-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output tray are included, with support for various paper sizes and media types. The printer connects via USB and Ethernet and supports mobile printing through AirPrint and Mopria. With 256MB memory, a 5-line LCD panel, and a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages, it is suitable for home users who require fast, dependable black-and-white document printing along with scanning and copying functions.

 

Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF271dn Printer is listed in India presently at Rs. 21,566.

Canon imageCLASS MF272dw Printer

The Canon imageCLASS MF272dw is a monochrome laser multifunction printer designed for home use, offering print, copy, and colour scan functions. It delivers up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing. Print resolution is 600 x 600 dpi, enhanced up to 2400 x 600 dpi equivalent, with a first print time of around 5.4 seconds. It also supports up to 999 copies and 25 to 400 percent scaling, while scanning offers up to 600 x 600 dpi optical resolution.canon laser printer canon inline2 canonlaser2

The printer includes a 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray, and supports various paper sizes and types. It offers USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with support for AirPrint and Mopria. With a compact design, 256MB memory, and a 20,000-page monthly duty cycle, it suits home users needing fast, reliable black-and-white printing with scanning and copying features.

 

Canon imageCLASS MF272dw Printer Price in India

Currently, the Canon imageCLASS MF272dw Printer costs Rs. 23,299 in India.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Printer

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer offering print, scan, and copy functions, making it suitable for home use. It delivers up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing. Print resolution reaches up to 2400 x 600 dpi (HQ1200), while scanning supports up to 600 x 2400 dpi. It also offers multiple copies, scaling from 25 percent to 400 percent, and a 100-sheet output tray.brother laser printer brother inline brotherlaser

The printer supports USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, including Wi-Fi Direct, and features a two-line display with 32MB memory. With wireless support, duplex printing, and reliable laser output, it suits home users who need fast black-and-white printing along with scanning and copying in a compact setup.

 

Brother DCP-L2541DW Printer Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2541DW Printer is currently available at Rs. 22,299.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Laser Printers for Home in India, Best Printers in India, HP, Canon, Brother
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OPPO K14x 5G: Smoothness That Stays with You, Not Just on Day One

Related Stories

Best Laser Printers in India for Home Printing Needs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Active 3 Premium With 1.32-Inch Display Launched at This Price
  2. Poco X8 Pro Series India Launch Timeline, Poco X8 Pro Max AnTuTu Score Leaked
  3. A New Leak Suggests the OnePlus 15T Won't Arrive With Camera Upgrades
  4. Ultrahuman Unveils Ring Pro and Jade AI With Real-Time Health Insights
  5. Here's When the Vivo X300 Ultra Will be Showcased Globally
  6. Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 EU Energy Labels Reveal Key Battery Details
  7. Google Launches Nana Banana 2 With These New Features, Improvements
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission to Study Space Weather Between Earth and Mars
  2. Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Launched Globally With Intelligent Marathon Mode, 3D Floating Antenna: Price, Features
  3. Honor Magic V6 With Nearly Creaseless Inner Display Teased By Product Manager Ahead of MWC
  4. Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC
  5. Android 17 Beta 2 Released: Lets Users Create Bubble for Any App, Expands SMS OTP Protection
  6. Ultrahuman Ring Pro Launched With 15-Day Battery Life, Jade Biointelligence AI: Price, Features
  7. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?
  9. Pakashala Pantham OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Ramya Krishnan And Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kitchen Drama Online?
  10. Kaattaan OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »