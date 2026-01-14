Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is all set to begin on January 16 in India. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, offering lucrative deals on a wide range of electronics, from smartphones and tablets to wearables and home appliances. If a new smartwatch or a pair of true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earphones are on your wishlist, then it is a great time to buy them at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Amazon will offer discounts of up to 60 percent on smart wearables.

One of the most notable deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will be on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The smartwatch is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 50,990, but will be available for as low as Rs. 14,999.

Shoppers who want to purchase a good pair of TWS earbuds can take a look at the OnePlus Buds 4, which will be available for Rs. 4,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 5,999.

Amazon Sale: Deals on Smartwatches and TWS Earphones

Apart from direct price cuts, Amazon will offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 4,000 off on IDFC First Bank EMI transactions. Alternatively, customers with a Yes Bank Card can avail of a 7.5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions.

Amazon Prime members can also take advantage of exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on a wide range of smartwatches and TWS earphones during the Great Republic Day Sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy here boAt Nirvana ion Rs. 7,990 Rs. 1,999 Buy here Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,199 Buy here Sony WH-1000XM6 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 37,990 Buy here GoBoult Z40 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 999 Buy here JBL Wave Buds 2 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy here

