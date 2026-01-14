Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, OnePlus Buds 4 and More to Get Discounts

Amazon will offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Credit Card and up to Rs. 4,000 off on IDFC First Bank EMI transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 January 2026 12:49 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, OnePlus Buds 4 and More to Get Discounts

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be available at a discount on Amazon

Highlights
  • The sale offers discounts of up to 60 percent on smart wearables
  • OnePlus Buds 4 will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 4,999
  • Buyers can get instant bank discounts on select EMI transactions
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is all set to begin on January 16 in India. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, offering lucrative deals on a wide range of electronics, from smartphones and tablets to wearables and home appliances. If a new smartwatch or a pair of true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earphones are on your wishlist, then it is a great time to buy them at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Amazon will offer discounts of up to 60 percent on smart wearables.

One of the most notable deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will be on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The smartwatch is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 50,990, but will be available for as low as Rs. 14,999.

Shoppers who want to purchase a good pair of TWS earbuds can take a look at the OnePlus Buds 4, which will be available for Rs. 4,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 5,999.

Amazon Sale: Deals on Smartwatches and TWS Earphones

Apart from direct price cuts, Amazon will offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 4,000 off on IDFC First Bank EMI transactions. Alternatively, customers with a Yes Bank Card can avail of a 7.5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions.

Amazon Prime members can also take advantage of exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on a wide range of smartwatches and TWS earphones during the Great Republic Day Sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Rs. 50,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy here
Amazfit Balance Rs. 30,999 Rs. 12,749 Buy here
Huawei Watch Fit 4 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy here
OnePlus Watch 2R Rs. 19,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy here
Noise Pro 6 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy here
Amazfit Active 2 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy here

 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy here
boAt Nirvana ion Rs. 7,990 Rs. 1,999 Buy here
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,199 Buy here
Sony WH-1000XM6 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 37,990 Buy here
GoBoult Z40 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 999 Buy here
JBL Wave Buds 2 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy here

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design, good build quality
  • Rotating bezel works well
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review
Display Size 43mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
OnePlus Phone With 6.59-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery in Development, Tipster Claims

