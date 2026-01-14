Redmi Note 15 5G was recently launched in India, and it appears that the Chinese smartphone maker is preparing to bring the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G to the country. The smartphone has been spotted testing on a benchmarking platform. The listing also reveals the phone's chipset and RAM, while also hinting at the performance it might offer. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is already available in select markets outside India. The handset was unveiled globally in December 2025, along with the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 5G. The handset packs a 6,580mAh battery.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 25080RABDI has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that this is the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. The listing shows the smartphone runs on Android 15 and features 8GB of RAM. The phone was powered by an octa core ARMv8 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G's Indian variant was listed on Geekbench with the model number 25080RABDI.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

In India, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The handset is said to ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. In terms of performance, the purported Indian variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G managed to score 1,051 points in single core performance and 2,938 points in multi core performance. However, it is worth noting that the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone.

The phone had been spotted on Geekbench a month after the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G was launched by the tech firm in Poland. Pricing starts at PLN 1,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In Poland, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset gets a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,580mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.