Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch Seems Imminent After Smartphone Appears on Geekbench

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G was launched in select global markets in December 2025, along with the Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 5G.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 19:03 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch Seems Imminent After Smartphone Appears on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro (pictured) was launched in Poland in December 2025.

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G could feature a MediaTek chipset in India
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G was spotted with 8GB of RAM
  • The company has yet to confirm the phone’s launch
Redmi Note 15 5G was recently launched in India, and it appears that the Chinese smartphone maker is preparing to bring the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G to the country. The smartphone has been spotted testing on a benchmarking platform. The listing also reveals the phone's chipset and RAM, while also hinting at the performance it might offer. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is already available in select markets outside India. The handset was unveiled globally in December 2025, along with the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 5G. The handset packs a 6,580mAh battery.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 25080RABDI has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that this is the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. The listing shows the smartphone runs on Android 15 and features 8GB of RAM. The phone was powered by an octa core ARMv8 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz.

redmi note 15 pro indian variant geekbench inline Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G's Indian variant was listed on Geekbench with the model number 25080RABDI.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

 

In India, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The handset is said to ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. In terms of performance, the purported Indian variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G managed to score 1,051 points in single core performance and 2,938 points in multi core performance. However, it is worth noting that the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone.

The phone had been spotted on Geekbench a month after the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G was launched by the tech firm in Poland. Pricing starts at PLN 1,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In Poland, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset gets a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,580mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Battlefield 6 Season 2 Delayed to February as EA Extends Season 1

Turbo Read

