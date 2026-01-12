How to Link Aadhaar with Your IRCTC Account? A Step-by-Step Guide

If you have ever seen booking limits, verification prompts, or sudden errors pop up, chances are Aadhaar linking could have helped.
Photo Credit: Press Trust of India
If you book train tickets online in India, your IRCTC account is something you use all the time. But many travellers still skip one important step, linking their Aadhaar to their IRCTC profile. While some might consider it another formality, it is said to be designed to make your account more secure and helps avoid last-minute issues while booking or travelling. If you have ever seen booking limits, verification prompts, or sudden errors pop up, chances are Aadhaar linking could have helped.
In this feature, we will show you exactly how to link your Aadhaar with your IRCTC account in a simple and stress-free way. You do not need to be tech-savvy to follow along. Just keep your Aadhaar number and registered mobile phone handy, and we will walk you through the entire process step by step so you can get it done in just a few minutes.
Linking your Aadhaar helps reduce misuse of the ticketing system by agents and touts, making it easier for genuine passengers to get confirmed seats. When your account is authenticated, IRCTC can better verify that you are a real individual, not a bulk booking account. In some cases, such as Tatkal and Premium Tatkal bookings, are reserved only for Aadhaar-verified users. This gives regular travellers a fairer chance to book tickets before they sell out.
Ensure the mobile number connected to your Aadhaar is working, as this is where the OTP will be delivered. Also, check that your name, date of birth, and gender in your IRCTC profile match your Aadhaar records, or the verification could be rejected. After linking Aadhaar, you can also book tickets in limited booking windows, such as the morning Tatkal period, which is reserved for genuine users.
1. Why should I link my Aadhaar with my IRCTC account?
Linking Aadhaar helps verify that you are a genuine user, reduces misuse by agents, and gives you access to restricted booking windows like the early Tatkal period.
2. What details do I need to link Aadhaar with IRCTC?
You need your IRCTC User ID and password, your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID, and a mobile number that is linked to Aadhaar to receive the OTP.
3. What happens if my IRCTC details do not match my Aadhaar?
If your name, date of birth, or gender does not match your Aadhaar records, the verification may fail, so you should update these details before trying again.
4. How do I know if my IRCTC account is Aadhaar authenticated?
After logging in, you will see a green tick next to your username or under the Authenticate User section in My Account if your account is verified.
5. Can I book Tatkal tickets without linking Aadhaar?
As of July 2025, only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets.
