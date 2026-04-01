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From Oppo’s Smart Umbrella to Razer’s AI Pet: Know the Wildest Tech April Fools’ Day Pranks

On its community page, Oppo pranked users with the fictitious launch of Find U, a “revolutionary” smart umbrella.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 April 2026 19:04 IST
From Oppo’s Smart Umbrella to Razer’s AI Pet: Know the Wildest Tech April Fools’ Day Pranks

Photo Credit: Oppo

Razer, the company behind Ava AI Companion, announced an AI pet for the AI companion as a prank

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Highlights
  • Atomberg released a prank video of the AutoMatka
  • Honor’s prank announcement was a smartphone that unfolds into a TV
  • Elgato’s April Fools’ prank was a Stream Deck + Lever concept
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April 1, which is widely celebrated as April Fools' Day, saw several tech brands partaking in the fun with wild prank announcements. Oppo stunned fans with the announcement of Find U, a “revolutionary” smart umbrella that doubles as a flexible 4K display. On the other hand, Razer's announcement of Ava Mini, an AI pet for its AI companion device, triggered laughter among netizens. Here's a list of the best tech pranks masterminded by brands on April Fools' Day 2026.

Oppo Find U Smart Umbrella

In a community post, Oppo announced the Find U, a smart umbrella designed to both keep the user dry during rain, while allowing them to use the underside of the canopy as a smart display. However, as interesting as the product sounds, it is but an April Fools' Day prank and not a real device.

But Oppo committed to the shenanigan with detailed tech specifications and use cases of the product. The company mentioned that the fictitious device comes with a flexible 4K OLED display, the camera setup from the Find N6 in the handle, an integrated fingerprint scanner, a solar mode, and an ultra dry mode that makes the umbrella vibrate at 60,000Hz to instantly “atomise” every water droplet. The company also revealed that the device will be launched on April 31, in a month that only has 30 days.

Razer Ava Mini

In January, Razer announced its AI-powered holographic device with a miniature 3D digital avatar that reacts and interacts with the user, Project Ava, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. While the original device itself was described as something out of a sci-fi movie, the company raised the bar with its April Fools' Day prank announcement.

The company announced Ava Mini, an AI pet for the AI companion. The product description reads, “Razer Ava is always ready to help and always by your side. But when you can't always give your AI companion the attention they deserve, their loneliness is real. That's why we've created Razer Ava Mini, the world's first AI companion for AI companions.” Genius.

But buying an AI pet for your AI companion does not come easy. Just like a real pet, Razer highlights that the Ava Mini needs to be fed, petted, and cleaned up after constantly.

Atomberg AutoMatka

If the above-mentioned were not “desi” enough for your April Fools' Day prank, Atomberg has you covered. In a LinkedIn post, the company posted a prank video of the Atomberg AutoMatka. Yes, you read that right. An automatic “matka” or an earthen pot. The video describes the AutoMatka as a product that not only filters water, but can automatically match its TDS level with any source they want. Want to taste the pristine water straight from the Himalayas? Just add the location. Now that's an innovation everyone wants to see.

Honor Magic VVVVVVVVV…

In a world where foldable smartphones have become yesterday's tech, Honor is bringing back the ‘Magic' with its VVVVVV (ad infinitum). Forget the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold; this multifolded handset can be unfolded into a smart TV. If the 13-inch display size of the iPad Pro feels too small, now Honor will let you carry an entire television in your pocket, allowing you to view your favourite Reels and Shorts, and scroll content on social media apps in 16K QNED HDR resolution (we assume). However, just when consumer tech in 2026 was getting fun, Honor's post took a page from Oppo, and mentioned that the device would be launched on April 31. Cruel.

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Further reading: April Fools Day, Tech pranks, Oppo, Honor, Razer, Atomberg
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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