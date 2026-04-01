Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is set to be launched in India on Thursday as the special edition model of the standard Redmi Note 15 5G. The new smartphone is confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in three new shades. One of the colour options is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G's China-exclusive New Year Cherry Red Edition. Similarly, the other colourways are also available in China since the phone's unveiling in the country. Apart from the new shades, the upcoming special edition phone will also be equipped with a larger battery than the Redmi Note 15 5G.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, since the launch of the phone is a day away.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Launch Details, Availability in India

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will be launched in India on April 2 (Thursday). However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm whether the handset will be unveiled via a soft launch or during a dedicated launch event. In the case of the latter, you will be able to catch the stream on the company's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

A dedicated microsite for the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G was recently made live on Flipkart, confirming that the phone will go on sale in India via the e-commerce platform. It is confirmed to be offered in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve (Red), and Frosted White colourways. The handset is expected to go on sale in the country soon after its launch.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India (Expected)

The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to reveal the pricing of the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G in India. However, it is expected to be priced similarly or slightly higher than the standard Redmi Note 15 5G, which was launched in India earlier this year, on January 6. However, the exact pricing details are expected to be revealed on Thursday.

For reference, the price of the standard Redmi Note 15 5G in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the 256GB storage configuration was launched in the country at Rs. 24,999. The phone is sold in India in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple colour options.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone maker will announce all the specifications and features of the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G on April 2, along with the pricing details. However, the teasers, marketing materials, and earlier reports hint at what one could expect the phone to offer.

Design, Display

In terms of design, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is identical to the standard edition. The handset will boast a gold-coloured frame. Meanwhile, the Redmi branding will be placed at the centre of the rear panel. It is also teased to feature a squircle-shaped camera module, featuring two cameras and an LED flash.

The deco will be finished in the same colour as the handset's frame. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side, while the left side could be left clean. It will be 7.35mm thick, the same as the Redmi Note 15 5G. Additionally, the Crimson Reverse shade will ship with a vegan leather back, increasing the phone's thickness to 7.82mm.

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is expected to sport the same display as the standard model. For reference, the Redmi Note 15 5G is equipped with a 6.77-inch (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Performance, OS

The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that the handset will be powered by the same chipset as the standard Redmi Note 15 5G, which is equipped with Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, along with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Xiaomi's sub-brand also claims that the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will offer “48-month lag free performance”, and says that it offers a 10 percent “GPU boost" and 30 percent “CPU boost”, presumably over its previous Redmi Note 14 model. Redmi's upcoming phone is expected to run on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Camera

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will also ship with a different rear camera configuration than the regular model. It is confirmed to carry a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel MasterPixel primary shooter, which will be capable of recording up to 4K videos. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 15 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel camera on the back, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Battery

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is confirmed to be backed by a 5,800mAh battery, which is claimed to offer more than 44 hours of usage on a single charge. Additionally, the upcoming handset will feature support for 45W wired fast charging. This means that it will be equipped with a larger battery than the standard Redmi Note 15 5G's 5,520mAh cell.