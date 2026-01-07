Razer, a California-based gaming hardware, peripherals, and software company, announced its entry into the artificial intelligence (AI) devices category on Tuesday. The company unveiled Project Ava, an AI-powered holographic device, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, which is said to act as a physical desktop companion for users. The gaming company highlighted that the device is aimed at bridging the gap between virtual assistance and physical companionship. The biggest highlight of the device is a miniature 3D digital avatar that reacts and interacts with the user.

Razer Project Ava Unveiled at CES 2026

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Razer introduced Project Ava as an “all-in-one AI companion.” The device is essentially a voice-based AI chatbot combined with a holographic device, but it is an idea that has not been experimented with much in the mainstream. The company is pitching the device as a “digital partner that lives right alongside the user,” merging the reasoning and intuitiveness of AI with the tangibility of an avatar.

The cylindrical device has transparent glass-like walls. Once activated, a 5.5-inch digital avatar appears within this space. As per the official website, there are six different gaming and anime-inspired avatars to choose from. Ava is a glowing energy ball with a calm personality; Kira is a supportive anime girl; Zane is described as a gaming wingman; Faker is an e-sports wiz; and Sao is designed as a character inspired by South Korean idols.

The device comes equipped with a dual far-field microphone array, an HD camera with an ambient light sensor, down-firing speakers, customisable showcase LEDs, RGB lighting, and a USB-C port for power and data transfer. Razer stated that the AI capabilities come from xAI's Grok and that the device can perform most of the tasks the chatbot can.

On the website, some of the use cases mention that Project Ava can “proactively manage your calendar, wardrobe selection, or figure out what to eat that night” or “track habits, moods, and provide personalised motivation and reminders for your self-care routines.”

However, the main focus of the device is towards gaming tasks. Designed specifically for Windows users, Project Ava can connect to a Windows PC via a USB-C cable to analyse screen content with minimal latency. The cable is necessary for the AI assistant to assist users with whatever appears on their screens.

Notably, Project Ava can now be reserved by paying $20 (roughly Rs. 1,800), and shipping is expected to start in the second half of 2026. Razer has not revealed the price of the device or if a subscription will be required to access the AI features.