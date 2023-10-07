The festive season has begun with the commencement of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023. While the sale will be live only for Prime members today, i.e. October 7, it will be open to all starting October 8. The all-new sale from Amazon offers deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, audio devices, wearables and several gadgets. Apart from the off on the price, one can also avail of an instant 10 percent off using SBI credit and debit card for transactions on your purchase.

As the sale season has started, we have curated a list of laptop deals for you.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Laptop Deals

Under Rs. 50,000

Asus Vivobook 14

Asus Vivobook 14, with a 14-inch FHD display, is available on Amazon this season at just Rs. 33,990, down 33 percent from its launch price of Rs. 55,990. One can also club it with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,650. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor, along with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop runs Windows 11.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,990 (MRP Rs. 50,990)

Acer Aspire Lite

Another great option in the under-Rs. 50,000 category is the Acer Aspire Lite laptop, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It is being offered this Amazon sale at just Ra. 27,990 with 38 percent off on its launch price. The company also provides an exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,650, along with bank offers and cash back. It has a 15-6-inch FHD display with a metal build. The laptop packs 8GB RAM with 512GB storage and runs Windows 11 Home.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 44,990)

Dell SmartChoice 14

With almost 50 percent off on its launch price, the Dell SmartChoice 14 laptop is now available at Amazon Prime early deal sale at just Rs. 49,990. One can also club this amount with an exchange of up to Rs. 14,650 and bank offers with up to Rs. 5,000 discount. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display and runs Windows 11. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. You also get a spill-resistant keyboard with the laptop.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 83,127)

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max

If you like to swear by Xiaomi products, this 15-6-inch display notebook with 3.2K resolution might be the perfect choice. The notebook is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and is ultra-thin and super light. It packs 16GB RAM with 512GB storage and runs Windows 11. The notebook comes with MS Office version 2021 pre-installed. It also gets a fingerprint sensor for easy login. It is currently being offered at a discount price of Rs. 46,990, along with an exchange.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 76,999)

Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51

With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, another metal-build option from Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51 variant with a 15.6-inch FHD display. It packs 16GB RAM with 512GB storage and runs Windows 11 Home. The laptop gets WiFi and USB connectivity support. It is available on Prime Day early deal at just Rs. 36,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 61,990)

Under Rs. 1 Lakh

HP Laptop 15s

For under Rs. 1,00,000 deal, one can opt for an HP Laptop 15s, which comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Iris Xe graphics. With a discounted price of Rs. 63,990, the laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display. It packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes with pre-installed Windows 11.

Buy now at: Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 78,778)

Samsung Galaxy Book3

At a discounted price of Rs. 69,990, with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 14,650, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 is powered by an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor. It packs 8GB RAM with 512GB of storage. It is thin, lightweight, and comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Home. The Galaxy Book3 houses a 15.6-inch display.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 93,990)

Dell Inspiron 5430 Laptop

If you wish to invest in a Dell product under Rs. 1 lakh, the Dell Inspiron 5430 is the perfect choice, currently being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 84,990. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop packs 16GB RAM along with 1TB storage. The 14.0-inch FHD+ display offers 250 nits of peak brightness.

By now at: Rs. 84,990 (MRP Rs. 1,01,514)

Asus Vivobook Pro 15

Asus is offering its Vivobook Pro 15 at Prime Day early access at just Rs. 67,990, which can be coupled with an exchange discount up to Rs. 14,650. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display. An AMD Ryzen 5 processor precedes it and houses 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 96,990)

Lenovo ThinkPad E14

Next in line is the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop, one of the most recommended devices for commercial purposes. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor and features a 14-inch FHD display. For configuration, it packs 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and comes with pre-installed MS Office.

Buy now at: Rs. 97,990 (MRP Rs. 1,49,400)

