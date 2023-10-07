Technology News

Top Hand-Picked Laptop Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Here are the top laptop deals from this year's Great Indian Festival on Amazon that kicks off for everyone tonight.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 October 2023 15:37 IST
Top Hand-Picked Laptop Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Asus is offering its Vivobook Pro 15 at the Prime Day early access at just Rs. 67,990

Highlights
  • The laptop deals include an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,650
  • Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent off on SBI cards
  • One can club offers with bank discounts to save more during Amazon sale
Advertisement

The festive season has begun with the commencement of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023. While the sale will be live only for Prime members today, i.e. October 7, it will be open to all starting October 8. The all-new sale from Amazon offers deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, audio devices, wearables and several gadgets. Apart from the off on the price, one can also avail of an instant 10 percent off using SBI credit and debit card for transactions on your purchase.

As the sale season has started, we have curated a list of laptop deals for you.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Laptop Deals

Under Rs. 50,000

Asus Vivobook 14

Asus Vivobook 14, with a 14-inch FHD display, is available on Amazon this season at just Rs. 33,990, down 33 percent from its launch price of Rs. 55,990. One can also club it with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,650. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor, along with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop runs Windows 11.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,990 (MRP Rs. 50,990)

Acer Aspire Lite

Another great option in the under-Rs. 50,000 category is the Acer Aspire Lite laptop, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It is being offered this Amazon sale at just Ra. 27,990 with 38 percent off on its launch price. The company also provides an exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,650, along with bank offers and cash back. It has a 15-6-inch FHD display with a metal build. The laptop packs 8GB RAM with 512GB storage and runs Windows 11 Home.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 44,990)

Dell SmartChoice 14

With almost 50 percent off on its launch price, the Dell SmartChoice 14 laptop is now available at Amazon Prime early deal sale at just Rs. 49,990. One can also club this amount with an exchange of up to Rs. 14,650 and bank offers with up to Rs. 5,000 discount. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display and runs Windows 11. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. You also get a spill-resistant keyboard with the laptop.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 83,127)

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max

If you like to swear by Xiaomi products, this 15-6-inch display notebook with 3.2K resolution might be the perfect choice. The notebook is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and is ultra-thin and super light. It packs 16GB RAM with 512GB storage and runs Windows 11. The notebook comes with MS Office version 2021 pre-installed. It also gets a fingerprint sensor for easy login. It is currently being offered at a discount price of Rs. 46,990, along with an exchange.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 76,999)

Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51

With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, another metal-build option from Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51 variant with a 15.6-inch FHD display. It packs 16GB RAM with 512GB storage and runs Windows 11 Home. The laptop gets WiFi and USB connectivity support. It is available on Prime Day early deal at just Rs. 36,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 61,990)

Under Rs. 1 Lakh

HP Laptop 15s

For under Rs. 1,00,000 deal, one can opt for an HP Laptop 15s, which comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Iris Xe graphics. With a discounted price of Rs. 63,990, the laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display. It packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes with pre-installed Windows 11.

Buy now at: Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 78,778)

Samsung Galaxy Book3

At a discounted price of Rs. 69,990, with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 14,650, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 is powered by an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor. It packs 8GB RAM with 512GB of storage. It is thin, lightweight, and comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Home. The Galaxy Book3 houses a 15.6-inch display.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 93,990)

Dell Inspiron 5430 Laptop

If you wish to invest in a Dell product under Rs. 1 lakh, the Dell Inspiron 5430 is the perfect choice, currently being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 84,990. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop packs 16GB RAM along with 1TB storage. The 14.0-inch FHD+ display offers 250 nits of peak brightness.

By now at: Rs. 84,990 (MRP Rs. 1,01,514)

Asus Vivobook Pro 15

Asus is offering its Vivobook Pro 15 at Prime Day early access at just Rs. 67,990, which can be coupled with an exchange discount up to Rs. 14,650. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display. An AMD Ryzen 5 processor precedes it and houses 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 96,990)

Lenovo ThinkPad E14

Next in line is the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop, one of the most recommended devices for commercial purposes. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor and features a 14-inch FHD display. For configuration, it packs 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and comes with pre-installed MS Office.

Buy now at: Rs. 97,990 (MRP Rs. 1,49,400)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian festival sale, Amazon Great Indian festival sale 2023, Amazon sale offers, Sale Offers 2023
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics
OnePlus 11 5G Is Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

Top Hand-Picked Laptop Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Top Mobile Deals
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Here Are Top Smartwatch Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  7. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. Deals on OnePlus 11, 11R, Nord 3 and More OnePlus Products: Details
  9. Oppo A18 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Is Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals
  3. Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  7. Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features
  8. OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More
  9. Oppo A18 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. CoinDCX’s Okto Self Custody Wallet Expands Internationally: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »