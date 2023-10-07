Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members. The sale starts for the rest of the users a day later, on October 8. This coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The competing e-commerce sites are extending lucrative deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and other accessories. There are also deals offered on a wide range of non-electronic products. Customers can also avail of additional bank offers, and exchange offers aside from the sale discounts.

Best Deals for Amazon Prime Members

Samsung Galaxy S23 is offered with a discount of Rs. 6,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are offered with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 7,749 per month, during the Great Indian Festival.

The Honor 90 5G, claiming to sport the segment's first quad-curved AMOLED display, are offered at a price as low as Rs. 26,999. The recently launched Nokia G42 5G is now available at a price of Rs. 10,799, including all offers.

Other smartphones from leading brands like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will also be offered with sale discounts and other deals.

Accessories like Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available starting at Rs. 899. Other mobile accessories like power banks and chargers are also offered at lowered prices. Smartwatches from brands like Noise, Boat, and Firebolt start from Rs. 1,499. The Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) is priced at a discounted Rs. 19,990 in the sale.

Among laptops, the MacBook Air M1 can be bought for as low as Rs. 62,990. It can also be bought with a 12-month, no-cost EMI option. Asus Vivobook 15 Intel i7, Dell 14 Intel Core i5 and HP Victus RTX 3050 are among other models that are being offered at lowered prices during the sale.

Televisions from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Redmi, Hisense, Acer, TCL, and Vu will also be offered at lucrative prices and other offers like no-cost EMI and Buy Now Pay Later options.

