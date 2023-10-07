Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals

The sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 October 2023 00:29 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals

The sale begins for the other users on October 8

Highlights
  • Heavy discounts on popular smartphones during the sale
  • The sale will also include offers on other electronic items
  • Along with sale discounts, customers can also avail of bank offers
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members. The sale starts for the rest of the users a day later, on October 8. This coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The competing e-commerce sites are extending lucrative deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and other accessories. There are also deals offered on a wide range of non-electronic products. Customers can also avail of additional bank offers, and exchange offers aside from the sale discounts.

Best Deals for Amazon Prime Members

Samsung Galaxy S23 is offered with a discount of Rs. 6,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are offered with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 7,749 per month, during the Great Indian Festival.

The Honor 90 5G, claiming to sport the segment's first quad-curved AMOLED display, are offered at a price as low as Rs. 26,999. The recently launched Nokia G42 5G is now available at a price of Rs. 10,799, including all offers.

Other smartphones from leading brands like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will also be offered with sale discounts and other deals.

Accessories like Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available starting at Rs. 899. Other mobile accessories like power banks and chargers are also offered at lowered prices. Smartwatches from brands like Noise, Boat, and Firebolt start from Rs. 1,499. The Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) is priced at a discounted Rs. 19,990 in the sale.

Among laptops, the MacBook Air M1 can be bought for as low as Rs. 62,990. It can also be bought with a 12-month, no-cost EMI option. Asus Vivobook 15 Intel i7, Dell 14 Intel Core i5 and HP Victus RTX 3050 are among other models that are being offered at lowered prices during the sale.

Televisions from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Redmi, Hisense, Acer, TCL, and Vu will also be offered at lucrative prices and other offers like no-cost EMI and Buy Now Pay Later options.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp display
  • Accurate fitness tracking
  • Good build quality
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular review
Strap Colour White, Yellow, Black, Orange, Blue
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Asus VivoBook 15 X510UQ Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X510UQ Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 950M
Weight 1.70 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Sale Offers 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Flipkart, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 11, 11R, Nord 3 and More OnePlus Devices Now Available With Discounts: All Details

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Top Mobile Deals
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Mobile Deals Under Rs. 10,000 Revealed
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Begins for Prime members
  6. Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a Get Massive Discounts During Flipkart's Next Sale
  7. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. iPhone 14 on Sale Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Sale? There’s a Catch
  9. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals
  2. Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More
  4. Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More
  8. Oppo A18 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. CoinDCX’s Okto Self Custody Wallet Expands Internationally: Details
  10. OnePlus Pad Go With MediaTek Helio SoC, 11.35-Inch 2.4K Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »