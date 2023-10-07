Technology News

Top Headphones Under Rs. 1,500 on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is now live for Prime members; here is a look at some of the budget TWS and wired earphones at a discount.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 October 2023 09:03 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds VS104 TWS earphones offer up to 30 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • SBI Bank customers can avail an additional discount of 10% during sale
  • Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options for customers
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale has begun for Prime members with exclusive early access on October 7. However, the e-commerce website will commence the sale for all Amazon users starting October 8. During the early access, Amazon is offering great deals and discounts on a variety of products, including smartphones, tablets, wearables and audio devices. One can also avail of an instant 10 percent discount on purchases with transactions made using SBI debit and credit cards. The company also offers no-cost EMI options for customers to pay the amount in easy instalments without any extra interest.

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 starts today for Prime members, here is a look at some of the TWS and wired earphones that can be purchased under Rs. 1,500.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Headphones under Rs. 1,500

Blaupunkt BTW100 Xtreme Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Launched as an update to Blaupunkt BTW100 (TWS) earphones, the BTW100 Xtreme TWS buds are being offered at the Amazon sale at just Rs. 699, with over 80 percent discount on its original launch price of Rs. 3,999. The in-ear TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 99 hours of playtime. It is offered in Black, Blue, Grey and White colour variants. It packs 10mm speaker drivers, along with a quad mic unit.

Buy now at Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Another excellent option for gym-goers is the Noise Buds VS104 TWS earphones, which offer up to 30 hours of battery life. It is available in Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Snow White colour options. While the original launch price of the earphones is mentioned at Rs. 3,499, they are now up for sale at just Rs. 799. The Noise Buds VS104 earphones get connectivity support for Bluetooth 5.2 and offer an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Buy now at Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Boat Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds

With up to 120 hours of total playback time, the Boat Nirvana Ion TWS earphones are up for sale at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 202 at just Rs. 1,899, while its launch price is mentioned at Rs. 7,990. Offered in Charcoal Black and Ivory White colour variants, these earphones get a quad mic setup. For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.2 support.  

Buy now at Rs. 1,899 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

Amazon Basics Earbuds

The Amazon Basics True Wireless in-ear earbuds from the e-commerce platform offer up to 60 hours of playback time. There are two colour variants to choose from — Black and White. It gets smart touch control, allowing users to perform actions with a tap on the stick of the earbuds. 

Buy now at Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

Boult Audio ZCharge Wireless Bluetooth Neckband

If you are looking for an audio companion for your gym visits in a neckband style, then opt for Bolut Audio ZCharge Wireless Bluetooth Neckband, which offers up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. It supports fast charging, providing 15 hours of playback time on just 10 minutes worth of charge. The made-in-India neckband gets 14.2mm drivers.  

Buy now at Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, Amazon sale offers, Sale Offers 2023
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
