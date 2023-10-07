Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is now live for Prime members. The festive season special sale will open up for everyone else at midnight, on October 8. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings hundreds of deals across all major product categories including mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Amazon's sale includes a large selection of bundled offers including product exchange benefits, no-cost EMI options, and bank payment offers.

We're scanning through this large list of deals to bring you the best tech deals on a single page. We'll keep this page updated with the best electronics deals so make sure you bookmark this, and share it with your friends who're shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. It's worth mentioning here that prices are subject to change based on availability, and some deals are expected to run out quickly.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 13

The much anticipated iPhone 13 deal is finally live on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. Apple's iPhone 13 128GB is down to Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) during Amazon's festive season sale. What's more? You can swap an old smartphone and receive an additional discount worth up to Rs. 44,649. SBI credit card users can avail an additional Rs. 1,500 on the final price.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

You can buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G for as low as Rs. 17,499 (effective after a bank discount) during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. The smartphone comes with an exchange offer capped at Rs. 18,600. There's a Rs. 1,000 flat discount that you can claim by using a coupon displayed on the product page. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with major payment methods.

Samsung Galaxy M13

If you're in the market for an affordable smartphone with a large battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is down to Rs. 11,199 (MRP Rs. 17,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale this week. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 10,600, and you can pick from a no-cost EMI option as well.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G

Another Prime Early Deal on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is on the Realme Narzo 60X 5G smartphone. The feature-packed affordable smartphone is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) and you can swap an old smartphone to further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,300. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth up to Rs.1,199.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

Amazon is offering a Rs. 2,000 discount on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G. All you have to do is tap on the coupon displayed on the product page. You can swap an old smartphone and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 50,000. SBI credit card users can also avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,000 on their purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Best offers on electronics

Apple Watch SE second generation

Apple Watch SE second-generation (40mm) is down to Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale this week. You can exchange an old smartphone to receive an additional discount worth Rs. 18,600 (maximum) on the Apple Watch SE second-generation.

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular is down to Rs. 34,900 as a part of a Lightning Deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. This deal is expected to run out quickly so make sure you don't waste any time if you really want one.

Ultrahuman Smart Ring

The popular Ultrahuman Ring is down to Rs. 15,998 (MRP Rs. 22,499) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale 2023. You can get rid of an old smartphone for an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,150. The Ultrahuman Ring is an advanced sleep tracker with a heart rate monitor and a battery life that can last for up to 6 days.

Apple AirPods Pro second-generation

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro TWS earbuds are down to Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 26,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. SBI credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 5,000. This is another deal that's expected to run out pretty quickly.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

If you're looking for a new big-screen TV, the fancy Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is down to Rs. 81,990 (MRP Rs. 1,61,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale this week. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options, and SBI credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 5,000.

