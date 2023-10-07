Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is now live for Prime members.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is now live with hundreds of deals and offers

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is now live with Prime Early Deals
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab today
  • SBI Card users can avail 10 percent instant discount
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is now live for Prime members. The festive season special sale will open up for everyone else at midnight, on October 8. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings hundreds of deals across all major product categories including mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Amazon's sale includes a large selection of bundled offers including product exchange benefits, no-cost EMI options, and bank payment offers.

We're scanning through this large list of deals to bring you the best tech deals on a single page. We'll keep this page updated with the best electronics deals so make sure you bookmark this, and share it with your friends who're shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. It's worth mentioning here that prices are subject to change based on availability, and some deals are expected to run out quickly.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 13
The much anticipated iPhone 13 deal is finally live on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. Apple's iPhone 13 128GB is down to Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) during Amazon's festive season sale. What's more? You can swap an old smartphone and receive an additional discount worth up to Rs. 44,649. SBI credit card users can avail an additional Rs. 1,500 on the final price.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
You can buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G for as low as Rs. 17,499 (effective after a bank discount) during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. The smartphone comes with an exchange offer capped at Rs. 18,600. There's a Rs. 1,000 flat discount that you can claim by using a coupon displayed on the product page. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with major payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999

Samsung Galaxy M13
If you're in the market for an affordable smartphone with a large battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is down to Rs. 11,199 (MRP Rs. 17,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale this week. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 10,600, and you can pick from a no-cost EMI option as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,199 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Realme Narzo 60X 5G
Another Prime Early Deal on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is on the Realme Narzo 60X 5G smartphone. The feature-packed affordable smartphone is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) and you can swap an old smartphone to further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,300. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth up to Rs.1,199.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G
Amazon is offering a Rs. 2,000 discount on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G. All you have to do is tap on the coupon displayed on the product page. You can swap an old smartphone and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 50,000. SBI credit card users can also avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,000 on their purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 79,999)](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.in%2FSamsung-Galaxy-Graphite-128GB-Storage%2Fdp%2FB0CJ4SCY75%2F)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Best offers on electronics

Apple Watch SE second generation
Apple Watch SE second-generation (40mm) is down to Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale this week. You can exchange an old smartphone to receive an additional discount worth Rs. 18,600 (maximum) on the Apple Watch SE second-generation.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900)

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular is down to Rs. 34,900 as a part of a Lightning Deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale. This deal is expected to run out quickly so make sure you don't waste any time if you really want one.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,900 (MRP Rs. 50,900)

Ultrahuman Smart Ring
The popular Ultrahuman Ring is down to Rs. 15,998 (MRP Rs. 22,499) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale 2023. You can get rid of an old smartphone for an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,150. The Ultrahuman Ring is an advanced sleep tracker with a heart rate monitor and a battery life that can last for up to 6 days.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,998 (MRP Rs. 22,499)

Apple AirPods Pro second-generation
The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro TWS earbuds are down to Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 26,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. SBI credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 5,000. This is another deal that's expected to run out pretty quickly.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 26,900)

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
If you're looking for a new big-screen TV, the fancy Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is down to Rs. 81,990 (MRP Rs. 1,61,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale this week. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options, and SBI credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 5,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 81,990 (MRP Rs. 1,61,900)

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon, Sale offers 2023, Amazon sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals

