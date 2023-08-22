Technology News

AI Unlikely to Take Over Most Jobs, but Clerical Work Faces Risk of Automation: UN Study

The International Labour Organization's report warned that the impact of generative AI on affected workers could be "brutal".

By Reuters | Updated: 22 August 2023 11:51 IST
AI Unlikely to Take Over Most Jobs, but Clerical Work Faces Risk of Automation: UN Study

Photo Credit: Reuters

Generative AI and its chatbot applications has sparked fears over job destruction

Highlights
  • GenAI is capable of generating text, images, sounds, animation, 3D models
  • The impact of generative AI on affected workers could still be "brutal"
  • UN agency warned that AI could hit the clerical work the hardest

Generative AI probably will not take over most people's jobs entirely but will instead automate a portion of their duties, freeing them up to do other tasks, a UN study said on Monday. It warned, however, that clerical work would likely be the hardest hit, potentially hitting female employment harder, given women's over-representation in this sector, especially in wealthier countries. An explosion of interest in generative AI and its chatbot applications has sparked fears over job destruction, similar to those that emerged when the moving assembly line was introduced in the early 1900s and after mainframe computers in the 1950s.

However, the study produced by the International Labour Organization concludes that: "Most jobs and industries are only partially exposed to automation and are thus more likely to be complemented rather than substituted by AI."

This means that "the most important impact of the technology is likely to be of augmenting work", it adds.

The occupation likely to be most affected by GenAI - capable of generating text, images, sounds, animation, 3D models, and other data - is clerical work, where about a quarter of tasks are highly exposed to potential automation, the study says.

But most other professions, like managers and sales workers, are only marginally exposed, it said.

Still, the UN agency's report warned that the impact of generative AI on affected workers could still be "brutal".

"Therefore, for policymakers, our study should not read as a calming voice, but rather as a call for harnessing policy to address the technological changes that are upon us," it said. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Generative AI, AI
Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Crypto Volatility Gobbles Up Last Day’s Gains
Softbank-Owned Chip Firm Arm Reveals Filing for Blockbuster US IPO: Details

Related Stories

AI Unlikely to Take Over Most Jobs, but Clerical Work Faces Risk of Automation: UN Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Get New Offers in India: See Price
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates - Landing Date and Time, Livestream, Latest News
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  5. Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website
  6. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Could Be Shifted to August 27 Under This Condition
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Get a Redesigned Camera App: Report
  8. Realme Buds Air 5 Will Launch in India With the Buds Air 5 Pro on This Date
  9. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Race for Moon Resources Has Begun, Says Russia's Space Chief After Luna-25 Crash
  2. Softbank-Owned Chip Firm Arm Reveals Filing for Blockbuster US IPO: Details
  3. AI Unlikely to Take Over Most Jobs, but Clerical Work Faces Risk of Automation: UN Study
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Crypto Volatility Gobbles Up Last Day’s Gains
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Ditch Physical SIM Card Slot And Ship With eSIM Only
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 New Offers Announced in India: All Details
  7. Nvidia Quarterly Earnings Will Test AI Demand, Dictate Tech Market
  8. Facebook Parent Meta Seeks to Stop Privacy Breach Fine in Norway Court: Details
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Could Be Shifted to August 27 if Factors Unfavourable on August 23: ISRO Scientist
  10. Social Media and Internet Misuse Top Parental Concerns, Says Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.